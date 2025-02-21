Caleb Grill is having to diversify

After returning from injury in late December, it became clear that Caleb Grill was one of the best sharpshooting 3-point threats in the country.

He piled up 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting against LSU, 13 points with a couple of 3s against Vanderbilt, then he really exploded with 22 points and six made treys against Florida.

He kept the run going with 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep against Arkansas, 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep against Ole Miss, 20 points on 6-of-11 makes from beyond the arc against Mississippi State and 11 points on 2-of-3 makes from deep against Tennessee.

But starting with the game against the Volunteers as Grill became the pretty clear choice for Sixth Man of the Year, teams began guarding him differently in an attempt to slow down the shooter who had powered the Tigers to their best start in SEC play in program history.

“There’s a lot more grabbing and holding and things like that,” Grill said.

With teams staying as close to Grill as possible at all points, he’s had to change up the strategy. His constent off-ball movement just wasn’t getting him the open looks it had earlier in the conference schedule.

“Just having to switch up, like, how I prepare for games,” Grill said. “I’ve been having to, like, go to different ways of how to get myself open, rather than what I was used to before. So just prior going into games, just finding different ways to find opportunities.”

But those changes haven’t necessarily led to extra opportunities for Grill himself.

After just three attempts from 3 against Tennessee, he went 0-of-4 from beyond the arc against Texas A&M, 3-of-4 on deep attempts against Oklahoma and hit just 2-of-9 on deep shot attempts against Georgia.

He got back to firing deep attempts against Alabama, but most of his work came driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line, where he had a season-high 11 attempts, besting his previous high of five. He added a season-high 10 rebounds as well for just his third career double-double.

After averaging 6.9 attempts from deep in the Tigers' first eight SEC games, Grill shot just 5 3.67 per game in the three matchups before Georgia.

Either he hasn’t gotten the opportunity to shoot, or the looks haven’t fallen at as high a rate as they were during his incredible run through the start of conference play.

“A little bit of film and then re-watching our own games,” Grill said of how he’s trying to find different opportunities. “Seeing like, where I could have maybe set up differently or maybe where I could have cut differently. … Then applying that on the court.”