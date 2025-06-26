Mizzou and Illinois shrink football series

The agreement to revive the football series between the Missouri Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini will shrink from eight games to six according to an announcement from Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman.

A source within the Missouri athletic department, said the remaining details of the series are still being worked out and finalized by the schools.

According to Whitman's statement, the series will still have a home-and-home element, but the shortening comes with the possibility of neutral-site games.

The removal of the matchup scheduled to be at Illinois in 2026 keeps Missouri from playing multiple Power 4 rivalry games on the road as the Tigers will also play at Kansas in the non-conference portion of the 2026 schedule.