Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: Vanderbilt

We’re onto Week 9 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Tigers will go up against this football season.
Let’s get started with the most important losses from last year’s roster.
Biggest losses
Gunnar Hansen, OT
The Commodores return just about every skill position player. They have their quarterback, who is also their leading rusher, as well as their primary running back, top two receivers, top three tacklers, best pass rushers and their best defensive backs all back.
But the attrition hit the offensive line hard.
Hansen split his time between starting at left tackle and right tackle, taking the most snaps on the left side and the second most on the right side.
But Hansen hit the transfer portal as the lone Commodore starter headed out and he is now at Florida State.
Steven Hubbard, OG
Like Hansen, Hubbard moved around a lot. The Commodores did a lot of movement on their line last year.
Hubbard spent the majority of his time at left guard, but almost matched the snap total at right guard, plus added a handful of snaps at both tackle spots.
But Hubbard ran out of eligibility and will need to be replaced.
Delfin Xavier Castillo, Center
The Commodores had a whole lot of work to do to replace the offensive line as starting center Castillo is out of eligibility as well.
Unlike the first two, he did spend a strong majority of his time in one spot at center, but did still have a handful of snaps at both guard spots.
Steven Losoya, OG
The Commodores also lost their primary swing guard in Losoya, who played the second most total blocking snaps on the team but split them close to evenly at left guard, center and right guard.
Losoya was an un-drafted free agent and is now on the Carolina Panthers.
That’s a whole lot of offensive line snaps Vanderbilt will have to replace.
Biggest additions
Isaia Glass, OT
In working to replace all those lost linemen, the Commodores pulled in Glass from Oklahoma State. He spent one year in Stillwater after starting his career with three years at Arizona State.
He split his time last season at left and right tackle, so could jump into either of those spots for Vanderbilt this season.
Bryce Henderson, OT
Another tackle addition comes to the Commodores from South Dakota. Henderson spent the past five years up north and jumped into the starting lineup in 2024 at right tackle.
He was second team All-conference after starting all 14 of the Coyotes’ games.
Jordan Matthews, CB
The Commodores pulled Matthews away from Tennessee where the corner spent the first two years of his career.
He was on the field in all 12 games last season, but mostly as a special teamer.
He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and we had him as the No. 19 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023.
Jordan White, Interior OL
Once again, the Commodores turned to the portal to replace all those offensive line losses. White spent the past two seasons at Liberty and was at West Virginia for three years before that.
Last year, he started 11 games for Liberty, playing you 759 snaps at left guard and was one of the better-graded run blocking linemen in football according to PFF.
He played center full time for Liberty in 2023, so could slot into any of the missing spots on Vanderbilt’s line going into 2025.
