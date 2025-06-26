Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: Vanderbilt

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Biggest losses

Gunnar Hansen, OT The Commodores return just about every skill position player. They have their quarterback, who is also their leading rusher, as well as their primary running back, top two receivers, top three tacklers, best pass rushers and their best defensive backs all back. But the attrition hit the offensive line hard. Hansen split his time between starting at left tackle and right tackle, taking the most snaps on the left side and the second most on the right side. But Hansen hit the transfer portal as the lone Commodore starter headed out and he is now at Florida State. Steven Hubbard, OG Like Hansen, Hubbard moved around a lot. The Commodores did a lot of movement on their line last year. Hubbard spent the majority of his time at left guard, but almost matched the snap total at right guard, plus added a handful of snaps at both tackle spots. But Hubbard ran out of eligibility and will need to be replaced. Delfin Xavier Castillo, Center The Commodores had a whole lot of work to do to replace the offensive line as starting center Castillo is out of eligibility as well. Unlike the first two, he did spend a strong majority of his time in one spot at center, but did still have a handful of snaps at both guard spots. Steven Losoya, OG The Commodores also lost their primary swing guard in Losoya, who played the second most total blocking snaps on the team but split them close to evenly at left guard, center and right guard. Losoya was an un-drafted free agent and is now on the Carolina Panthers. That’s a whole lot of offensive line snaps Vanderbilt will have to replace.

Biggest additions