Camp Interviews: Armand Membou and Nate Noel
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri is nearing the end of the first week of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season. Hear from offensive lineman Armand Membou and running back Nate Noel after Friday's practice.
Advertisement
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage