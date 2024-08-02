Advertisement
Camp Interviews: Armand Membou and Nate Noel

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri is nearing the end of the first week of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season. Hear from offensive lineman Armand Membou and running back Nate Noel after Friday's practice.

