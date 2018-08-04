Summer quizzing helped true freshmen wideouts learn playbook

Due to the lack of proven depth behind Emanuel Hall and Johnathon Johnson, it’s been no secret this offseason that Missouri will likely play two to four true freshmen at wide receiver in 2018. But relying on first-year college players can be risky; coaches can’t actually watch them run routes or instruct them on football concepts until the beginning of camp, which came Friday. So, the upperclassmen on the Tiger offense took matters into their own hands and made sure that, once players could start practicing with the coaches in attendance, the freshmen would know the plays. Throughout the summer, when the offensive players would gather to watch film and dissect the playbook, older players would quiz the freshmen on their responsibilities during a given play. Quarterback Drew Lock said each receiver had to verbalize what route he would run, and more specifically, where he would cut and at what angle he would take off from the line of scrimmage. Lock said making the players explain their role ensured that they grasped the concept. “With how much stuff we did this summer with them and just made them speak it out loud to be able to engrain what they have to do in each play into their memory, I think they’ll be ready,” Lock said of the freshman receivers.

Khmari Thompson is one of several true freshmen who figures to compete for regular playing time at wide receiver this season. Liv Paggiarino

One of those true freshmen, Dominic Gicinto, enrolled early and participated in spring practices with the team, so he had a head start in learning the playbook. But he said the summer quiz sessions still helped keep the plays fresh in his mind and allowed him to demonstrate the progress he made during the spring. “Like in a play, it puts you on the spot,” Gicinto said. “You have a certain amount of time before it’s go-time, so it really just helped to show that I knew what I was doing.” Even though the coaching staff knows that it will have to rely on some newcomers at receiver, wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile said he has tried not to impart a special sense of urgency on those players during their first two days of camp. He admitted it sounds like “coach speak,” but said his approach will be to allow the best handful of players during camp to move to the top of the depth chart, regardless of their experience level. “Across the board, as a program, we come into camp with all positions being open,” Ofodile said. “… It’s really kind of the same message to (newcomers): Have yourself prepared, open competition and we’ll go from there.” Backup quarterback competition still open Barry Odom expressed a similar sentiment about every position on the roster being an open competition during camp. Well, almost every position. Odom admitted that, in his mind, every spot on the Tigers’ preseason depth chart is currently blank, except for that of starting quarterback. It appears setting an SEC single-season record with 44 touchdown passes last year was enough to exempt Lock from a position battle. “Right now they’re all (blank), except the quarterback,” Odom said.

Redshirt sophomore Jack Lowary was one of two players listed as a co-backup to Drew Lock on Missouri's first depth chart of the preseason. Liv Paggiarino