Perhaps a competition for punter wouldn’t be a story worthy of day three of fall camp at most places. Then again, perhaps special teams weren’t a season-changing thing for most teams in 2018.

They were at Missouri.

Barry Odom said the Tigers averaged 26 snaps per game on punts, kickoffs and returns. Those plays, along with some adventures in placekicking, arguably limited what could have been a ten-win season to eight. So special teams are of the utmost importance in fall camp.

We know that Tucker McCann will continue to be the Tigers’ placekicker. While they’re auditioning a number of candidates at longsnapper, the most intriguing question may be who will punt. McCann was listed as the starting punter on the pre-spring depth chart and Odom said at the time he needed someone to step forward and challenge McCann. It didn’t happen. McCann is still the starting punter and Josh Dodge, who was considered the main challenger, isn’t even on the camp roster, but instead will join the team on the first day of school with the rest of the non-preferred walk-ons.

“Tucker is talented in the things that he does,” Odom said. “I don’t want to put too much on his plate.”

"Some guys can go out and kick 90 balls a day, but for me, I just gotta learn, it’s like a pitch count in baseball for a pitcher," McCann said. "I just gotta find that kick count for me and just listen to my body but also push myself every day.”

There are two main candidates to take punting off McCann’s place. Backup kicker Sean Koetting could take over the job. The Tigers also added preferred walk-on Aaron Rodriguez, a freshman from Newhall, Calif.

“Sean Koetting’s done a nice job then we’ve a freshman kid, Aaron Rodriguez from California, that’s really done a nice job,” special teams coordinator Andy Hill said. “Real conscientious, for a guy that hasn't been in a college environment so far, I love what he's doing.”

“Rodriguez has come out and had his best day today,” Odom added. “That was exciting to see. We've got to keep pushing that. That has got to be a weapon for us.”

The Tigers are looking to replace Corey Fatony, a four-year starter, from last year. Fatony had his best statistical year as a senior, averaging 44.4 yards on 50 punts.

“He told me that I would be going in and immediately competing for the spot against probably one, maybe two guys, and if I win that spot, it’s mine,” Rodriguez told The Signal when he committed. “I take on the role and I’ll be a true freshman starter, so that’s definitely my next goal. Go in and work as hard as I can and earn that spot for myself.”

"They’re the young guys, so I gotta show them the way," McCann said. "We’re definitely close. We’re friends, we’re all friends, we always talk all the time. So I take pride in teaching them what I know. It just wouldn’t be very mature of me to kind of cast them away and not try to help them, so I try to be a good person to them, show them the ropes, all that.”