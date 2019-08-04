Camp Notebook: August 4th
Perhaps a competition for punter wouldn’t be a story worthy of day three of fall camp at most places. Then again, perhaps special teams weren’t a season-changing thing for most teams in 2018.
They were at Missouri.
Barry Odom said the Tigers averaged 26 snaps per game on punts, kickoffs and returns. Those plays, along with some adventures in placekicking, arguably limited what could have been a ten-win season to eight. So special teams are of the utmost importance in fall camp.
We know that Tucker McCann will continue to be the Tigers’ placekicker. While they’re auditioning a number of candidates at longsnapper, the most intriguing question may be who will punt. McCann was listed as the starting punter on the pre-spring depth chart and Odom said at the time he needed someone to step forward and challenge McCann. It didn’t happen. McCann is still the starting punter and Josh Dodge, who was considered the main challenger, isn’t even on the camp roster, but instead will join the team on the first day of school with the rest of the non-preferred walk-ons.
“Tucker is talented in the things that he does,” Odom said. “I don’t want to put too much on his plate.”
"Some guys can go out and kick 90 balls a day, but for me, I just gotta learn, it’s like a pitch count in baseball for a pitcher," McCann said. "I just gotta find that kick count for me and just listen to my body but also push myself every day.”
There are two main candidates to take punting off McCann’s place. Backup kicker Sean Koetting could take over the job. The Tigers also added preferred walk-on Aaron Rodriguez, a freshman from Newhall, Calif.
“Sean Koetting’s done a nice job then we’ve a freshman kid, Aaron Rodriguez from California, that’s really done a nice job,” special teams coordinator Andy Hill said. “Real conscientious, for a guy that hasn't been in a college environment so far, I love what he's doing.”
“Rodriguez has come out and had his best day today,” Odom added. “That was exciting to see. We've got to keep pushing that. That has got to be a weapon for us.”
The Tigers are looking to replace Corey Fatony, a four-year starter, from last year. Fatony had his best statistical year as a senior, averaging 44.4 yards on 50 punts.
“He told me that I would be going in and immediately competing for the spot against probably one, maybe two guys, and if I win that spot, it’s mine,” Rodriguez told The Signal when he committed. “I take on the role and I’ll be a true freshman starter, so that’s definitely my next goal. Go in and work as hard as I can and earn that spot for myself.”
"They’re the young guys, so I gotta show them the way," McCann said. "We’re definitely close. We’re friends, we’re all friends, we always talk all the time. So I take pride in teaching them what I know. It just wouldn’t be very mature of me to kind of cast them away and not try to help them, so I try to be a good person to them, show them the ropes, all that.”
BACKFIELD ROTATION
On day one of camp, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was asked about Missouri's "great depth" at running back. Dooley bristled at the notion, reminding the questioner that only Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree III had played significant snaps in college.
Rountree is the second-leading returning rusher in the SEC and Badie was one of the country's most-used No. 3 backs. Simi Bakare saw limited action and Dawson Downing got on the field some too.
"We line up and I don’t have to say much to (Rountree and Badie)," running backs coach Cornell Ford said. "Other than we gotta be more physical doing it. But their knowledge, both of them have played — really we’ve got three guys that have played in games, and really four if you look at Downing too. So we’ve got a lot of experience, now we gotta set a higher tone and move the bar up a little bit.”
Badie, who battled a foot injury late late last season, has added some weight, which should help prepare him for increased use this year. Missouri also brought in Anthony Watkins, a true freshman from Fort Worth, Tex.
Watkins averaged 260 yards per game and scored 34 touchdowns as a senior. That came on the heels of a junior season when he was the Offensive Player of the Year in his class as a quarterback and also an all-state selection on defense.
"“We got a long way to go. Got a lot of work to do. Got a lot of work to do," Ford said. "I think he’s very, very talented but he’s got a lot of catching up to do.”
Given the talent and the eye-popping numbers, why was Watkins a three-star prospect whose only other Power Five offers were from Baylor and Texas Tech?
"Oh, man, I can’t speak on that," Watkins said. "People have their ways and who they want to play and who think they’ll be the best fit."
ELLIOTT POISED FOR BREAKOUT SEASON
Perhaps the most anticipated player on Missouri’s team this year, other than Kelly Bryant, is Jordan Elliott. The defensive tackle transfer from Texas got better throughout the year in 2018, culminating in a three-sack performance against Arkansas in the regular season finale. He’s good enough that some around the program believe this will be his final year in college. Yahoo! Sports recently identified him as one of ten under the radar prospects with NFL first-round potential.
“He's really quick, plays with some violence,” Odom said. “He is as skilled a guy as we’ve had at that position and now we’ve got to show it every single Saturday. The habits thus for him are showing up and kind of checking every box in the way they should look.”
THROWBACK TO ANOTHER ERA
This will be Odom’s fourth season as Missouri’s head coach. The roster is almost entirely his. Almost. There are a handful of players who can trace their roots back to the previous coaching staff’s tenure.
One of those is cornerback DeMarkus Acy, who was the final commitment to Gary Pinkel before Pinkel’s retirement. Acy committed on October 5, 2015.
“What does that say about me?” Acy joked. "I’m in the Gary Pinkel era. I feel special now. I didn’t know that.”
INJURY UPDATE
There is little injury news at this point in camp. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat remains sidelined with a sprained elbow and freshman linebacker Jamie Pettway is still being held out. Akial Byers was limited on Sunday with an ankle issue, but is expected back soon, perhaps by Monday morning’s practice.
