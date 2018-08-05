Oliver sees opening at safety as an opportunity Missouri began fall camp without either of its starting safeties from a season ago, and only one player who has any meaningful experience at the position listed on its depth chart in senior Cam Hilton. In an effort to address the need, the Tigers brought in graduate transfer Khalil Oliver from Oregon. After donning full pads for the first time as a Tiger Sunday, Oliver said he views the team’s need for someone to emerge at the position not as daunting, but as an opportunity. Head coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters told him on his official visit that they would be looking for a new safety this year, and Oliver said that factored into his decision to transfer to Missouri. “(Odom and Walters) kind of told me when I got here the situation at safety and how I need to compete,” Oliver said.

Safety Khalil Oliver is expected to compete for regular playing time after transferring from Oregon. Liv Paggiarino/PowerMizzou

Oliver said Missouri’s defensive scheme doesn’t differ drastically from the one he learned at Oregon, so understanding the schemes hasn’t been too challenging. The one adjustment he’s still making is learning a new set of terminology. “You’re running the same types of coverages and things like that,” Oliver said. “It’s mostly just how they word things. They’re different calls. … Just picking up on it and who’s making the calls and who’s making the adjustments.” Even though he’s one of the newest members of the Missouri defense, Oliver said he’s been able to teach other members of the secondary because of the experience he gained at Oregon. He believes playing in the Pac 12 has given him a unique perspective because “you see passes almost every down.” He’s been impressed with the athleticism of Missouri’s other safeties, but he’s helped with the anticipatory aspect of playing the position. “Just kind of recognizing routes and if a receiver’s coming out, who’s coming in, and things like that,” Oliver said of what he’s taught the younger players. “Trying to help them cheat.” Oliver doesn’t yet know whether he’ll primarily play strong safety or free safety, or a mixture of both. He said he has no preference. “Whatever one gets me on the field,” he said. Rountree, Crockett excited to form ‘1-2 punch’ in backfield

On paper, the contest for the starting running back spot between sophomore Larry Rountree III and junior Damarea Crockett looks like one of the most intriguing position battles on Missouri’s roster. But Rountree said Saturday that it doesn’t matter who starts; what matters is the impact having both players healthy at the same time could have on the Tiger offense. “I’m in, or Damrea’s in or Tyler (Badie) is in or Dawson (Downing) is in, it doesn’t matter,” Rountree said. “Regardless, all the running backs are going to go out there and put on a show.” Both Crockett and Rountree have experienced success at Missouri — Crockett as a freshman in 2016 and Rountree during the second half of last season after Crockett was sidelined by a shoulder injury. But the two haven’t yet played primary roles at the same time. They believe doing so this season will bring a few benefits. For one, Rountree said, his and Crockett’s running styles differ enough that opposing defenses will have to remain on their toes. Crockett said both players are happy to run over defenders, but he’s a little more shifty than Rountree, who Crockett described as more of a downhill runner. Plus, the two can rotate in and out frequently, keeping the themselves fresh while opposing defenses get worn out. “The thing (opponents) will struggle with is constantly having someone fresh in the game that’s really going to come at you every play,” Crockett said. “And I feel like not giving the defense a break in that category, that will definitely hurt them.” While it may not matter to the two players who starts the season-opener, Rountree said the two of them are still competing against one another every day during camp. In Rountree’s eyes, that, too, makes the position group even stronger. “All of us in the whole running back room, we all compete,” Rountree said. “We love competing. That’s one thing our running backs coach, Coach Ford, tells us, to compete, because it brings out the full potential of a football player. So competitiveness, that’s just the mindset we have all the time before we go to practice.”

Sophomore linebacker Jamal Brooks spoke Sunday about the significance of wearing No. 25 at Missouri. Mikala Compton