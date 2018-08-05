Camp Notebook: Day 3
Oliver sees opening at safety as an opportunity
Missouri began fall camp without either of its starting safeties from a season ago, and only one player who has any meaningful experience at the position listed on its depth chart in senior Cam Hilton. In an effort to address the need, the Tigers brought in graduate transfer Khalil Oliver from Oregon.
After donning full pads for the first time as a Tiger Sunday, Oliver said he views the team’s need for someone to emerge at the position not as daunting, but as an opportunity. Head coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters told him on his official visit that they would be looking for a new safety this year, and Oliver said that factored into his decision to transfer to Missouri.
“(Odom and Walters) kind of told me when I got here the situation at safety and how I need to compete,” Oliver said.
Oliver said Missouri’s defensive scheme doesn’t differ drastically from the one he learned at Oregon, so understanding the schemes hasn’t been too challenging. The one adjustment he’s still making is learning a new set of terminology.
“You’re running the same types of coverages and things like that,” Oliver said. “It’s mostly just how they word things. They’re different calls. … Just picking up on it and who’s making the calls and who’s making the adjustments.”
Even though he’s one of the newest members of the Missouri defense, Oliver said he’s been able to teach other members of the secondary because of the experience he gained at Oregon. He believes playing in the Pac 12 has given him a unique perspective because “you see passes almost every down.” He’s been impressed with the athleticism of Missouri’s other safeties, but he’s helped with the anticipatory aspect of playing the position.
“Just kind of recognizing routes and if a receiver’s coming out, who’s coming in, and things like that,” Oliver said of what he’s taught the younger players. “Trying to help them cheat.”
Oliver doesn’t yet know whether he’ll primarily play strong safety or free safety, or a mixture of both. He said he has no preference.
“Whatever one gets me on the field,” he said.
Rountree, Crockett excited to form ‘1-2 punch’ in backfield
On paper, the contest for the starting running back spot between sophomore Larry Rountree III and junior Damarea Crockett looks like one of the most intriguing position battles on Missouri’s roster. But Rountree said Saturday that it doesn’t matter who starts; what matters is the impact having both players healthy at the same time could have on the Tiger offense.
“I’m in, or Damrea’s in or Tyler (Badie) is in or Dawson (Downing) is in, it doesn’t matter,” Rountree said. “Regardless, all the running backs are going to go out there and put on a show.”
Both Crockett and Rountree have experienced success at Missouri — Crockett as a freshman in 2016 and Rountree during the second half of last season after Crockett was sidelined by a shoulder injury. But the two haven’t yet played primary roles at the same time. They believe doing so this season will bring a few benefits.
For one, Rountree said, his and Crockett’s running styles differ enough that opposing defenses will have to remain on their toes. Crockett said both players are happy to run over defenders, but he’s a little more shifty than Rountree, who Crockett described as more of a downhill runner. Plus, the two can rotate in and out frequently, keeping the themselves fresh while opposing defenses get worn out.
“The thing (opponents) will struggle with is constantly having someone fresh in the game that’s really going to come at you every play,” Crockett said. “And I feel like not giving the defense a break in that category, that will definitely hurt them.”
While it may not matter to the two players who starts the season-opener, Rountree said the two of them are still competing against one another every day during camp. In Rountree’s eyes, that, too, makes the position group even stronger.
“All of us in the whole running back room, we all compete,” Rountree said. “We love competing. That’s one thing our running backs coach, Coach Ford, tells us, to compete, because it brings out the full potential of a football player. So competitiveness, that’s just the mindset we have all the time before we go to practice.”
Brooks seems to honor O’Neal’s memory
Thirteen years after linebacker Aaron O’Neal died during a football workout at Missouri in 2005, his uniform number, 25, still carries special significance. Sophomore linebacker Jamal Brooks was selected to wear No. 25 when he joined the program a year ago, and on Sunday he called doing so an honor.
At first, however, Brooks was more hesitant. He felt the number came with extra pressure.
“At first I told coach I didn’t want to wear it,” Brooks said. “Not that I didn’t want the number, but there was a lot that came with the number, and I didn’t want to down the number, shame the number.”
Brooks said that when he expressed those fears to the coaching staff, they told him he’d been picked to wear No. 25 because he had demonstrated leadership qualities. Once he was convinced he deserved the number, Brooks thought of another way to honor O’Neal: Before every practice, he visits a sign commemorating O’Neal that hangs in the Missouri Athletic Training Complex.
Brooks said wearing O’Neal’s number has taught him not to take anything for granted. Even though he’s spent much of the offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered during the regular season finale last year (he was cleared to resume full contact June 1), the No. 25 jersey reminded him that his situation could always be less fortunate.
“I think the main thing is to be grateful for this game that we call football,” Brooks said. “Every day, not take it for granted. That’s been something that I’ve tried to stress to myself every day, waking up, being thankful for another for another day and going after the day.”
Injury report
Two new Tiger players wore red jerseys Sunday, signaling injuries. Freshman wide receiver Khmari Thompson wore a red jersey over his shoulder pads and participated in drills. Odom said he suffered a “hip pointer” Saturday, when he leapt to catch a pass and landed on his hip. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Rashad Brandon did not wear pads. He had a boot on his left leg and stood on the sidelines, watching the drills. Odom said Brandon sprained his ankle Saturday, but the injury isn’t expected to keep him out long. Odom said the boot was mainly precautionary.
“Anybody that’s got an ankle or a foot (injury) at this point, if they’re not practicing, we put them in a boot, just to take off any weight bearing stuff with them,” Odom said. Anticipate (Brandon) being limited with a red pullover tomorrow and then full action the following day.”
In addition, defensive end Akial Byers was back on the field after he didn’t participate in practice Saturday, but he wore a red jersey over his pads. He pulled a hamstring during the first practice of camp. Slot receiver Steven Spadarotto wore street clothes and watched practice from the sidelines Sunday. He also tweaked a leg muscle during Friday’s practice.