During Missouri’s football renaissance under Gary Pinkel, the Tigers became known for their production of defensive linemen. The program even dubbed itself “D-Line Zou” for the number of players who went on to be high-round NFL Draft picks. But just in terms of college production, that may not have even been Missouri’s best position during those years. From 2004 to 2011, the Tigers got 597 catches, 6,166 yards and 56 touchdowns out of their three primary tight ends. Martin Rucker, Chase Coffman and Michael Egnew were all Mackey Award finalists at one time or another with Coffman winning it in 2008. All three had at least one season with 84 receptions or more. “We talk about them, we’ve got some pictures of them on the wall,” freshman tight end Messiah Swinson said. “But it’s a little bit past my time.” Over the next five seasons, Mizzou’s top tight end totaled just 72 catches for 694 yards and three touchdowns. The combined receptions, yards and touchdowns are all below what Missouri averaged in the eight seasons previous. But 2017 signaled a potential renaissance of the tight end in the Missouri offense. Redshirt freshman Albert Okwuegbunam caught 29 passes for 415 yards and 11 touchdowns, a mark that tied him with Iowa’s Noah Fant for the most among tight ends nationally. “Watching Albert last year, that was something that really, really drew me here,” Swinson said.

Okwuegbunam broke out in the second half of last season and is on this year's Mackey Award watch list Liv Paggiarino

“He stepped out on that field as a freshman and he looked like he belonged as much as anybody on the football field,” tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley said of Okwuegbunam. “The sky’s the limit for him. He’s got all the physical tools to do everything you want a tight end to do. “I don’t know what else you want from a tight end.” Headed into the 2018 season, there is optimism around Missouri camp that tight end could once again become a major strength of a high-powered offense. In addition to Albert O, senior Kendall Blanton has caught 22 passes for 299 yards and shown off sporadic big play ability over the last two seasons. Those around the program expect Blanton to hear his name called in next April’s NFL Draft. “Absolutely. He’s the total package. You don’t get a lot of tight ends in the league that like to block and are good at it and can still go run routes and make catches. He can block as good as any tight end I’ve seen,” Finley said. “He’s got all the ability in the world, he just hasn’t done it much. “He knows he’s got one year. One year to get as good as he possibly can in this offense and he’s come a long way since February.” Beyond those two, Swinson is perhaps the most physically imposing member of the 2018 recruiting class. He checked into his first college practice at 6-foot-7 and 262 pounds and able to be identified as a true freshman only by the designation on the roster. “We got a lot of talent even past me and Albert,” Blanton said. ““(Swinson)’s got a lot of athletic ability. What the hardest part for any freshman is is the mental part of the game and just getting accustomed to the speed of college football. And that’s what he’s trying to do right now. He’s making progress every day, he’s willing to learn, and he’s putting in the work, so I’m excited to see where this camp takes him.” “He’s got the physical tools already,” Finley said. “He’s done a great job from day one to day two. If he continues to make that jump every single day, I expect him to be ready to play.”

At 6-foot-7, 262 pounds, Swinson has a chance to see the field as a true freshman. Liv Paggiarino