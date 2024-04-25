The Southfield native was the second first-round pick by the Cardinals, who already selected Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick.

DETROIT, Mich. -- Darius Robinson is the first Missouri Tiger off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft with the defensive lineman getting picked No. 27 by the Arizona Carindlas in the first round.

Robinson's selection comes after a five-year career in Columbia with the Tigers, which saw his final season be his best.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder transitioned from defensive tackle, where he played in his first four seasons, to defensive end and recorded a career-high in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14), sacks (8.5), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one). This led to an All-SEC first-team selection.

Overall, Robinson recorded 112 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 43 games.

This marks the 20th consecutive season Mizzou has had at least one player drafted, and it's also the first time Eli Drinkwitz, as a head coach, has had a player drafted in the first round.

The record for most Missouri players drafted in one draft is seven, and this year's group of cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, offensive tackle Javon Foster, safety Jaylon Carlies, running back Cody Schrader and kicker Harrison Mevis could break that record by the end of the three-day event.

PowerMizzou.com is about to speak with Robinson in Detroit and will update this story.