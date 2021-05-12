 PowerMizzou - Catching up with Mizzou commit Armand Membou
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Catching up with Mizzou commit Armand Membou

Sean Williams
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--Missouri picked up a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Armand Membou in late March. Last weekend, Membou put himself to the test against some of the country's best at Rivals Camp in Indianapolis. We caught up with him for an update.

Watch the interview with Thompson below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage.

Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jYXRjaGluZy11cC13aXRoLW1penpvdS1jb21taXQtYXJtYW5k LW1lbWJvdSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNh dGNoaW5nLXVwLXdpdGgtbWl6em91LWNvbW1pdC1hcm1hbmQtbWVtYm91JmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK