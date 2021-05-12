PowerMizzou - Catching up with Mizzou commit Armand Membou

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--Missouri picked up a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Armand Membou in late March. Last weekend, Membou put himself to the test against some of the country's best at Rivals Camp in Indianapolis. We caught up with him for an update.

