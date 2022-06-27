Cayden Green: "This was probably my favorite official visit"

"I definitely think just the fact that they had more time to put their best forward and we had more time to just hang out and talk," Green said. "I think that really helped them because they’re a staff full of good people and from what I heard from the players what you see is what you get. The way they recruited them is the way they treat them."

Green's parents made the trip to Columbia with him. They'd been to campus multiple times before, but the official visit treatment was different.

"I think this was probably my favorite official visit," Green said. "They did a really good job and we really enjoyed ourselves."

Lee's Summit North offensive lineman Cayden Green was the most high profile visitor of Missouri's "Summit Weekend" this past weekend. When asked about his experience in Columbia, the nation's No. 34 prospect didn't mince words.

Green was hosted by his former high school teammate Armand Membou. He spent a lot of time with Kansas City area players like Mekhi Miller and Max Whisner, but said he felt like he got to know just about all of Missouri's players and coaches. Membou spent the weekend selling a reunion in Columbia.

"He’s been recruiting me," Green said. "This weekend he really was. He did a really good job this weekend. Whenever we talk it’s just mostly kind of the difference between college and high school more than recruiting. But not this weekend."

Green has taken official visits to Nebraska, Oklahoma and LSU this month in addition to Missouri. He is set to announce his decision between those four at his high school on Friday, July 8 at 5 p.m. He said he isn't yet certain of his decision.

"We’re not completely sure yet," he said. "I think after this weekend it kind of threw us for a little loop. We still have some things to hash over, but the time that we do have we're going to utilize it."

After a couple years in the national spotlight and countless text messages, phone calls and campus visits, some of the messages tend to run together. But Green said one pitch has been unique.

"They’re all about the same except for Missouri. Their pitch is a little different because one of their big things is staying in state and the benefits of staying in state," Green said. "That does give them a leg up, maybe."

When decision time does come, Green will have to split hairs on the small differences of his final four.

"I just feel like I have good relationships with everybody," he said. "All the coaches of these schools, I know they can get guys into the league. It will just be where I'm the most comfortable."

And what will the school that land's the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle be getting? A player that thinks his best football is ahead of him.

"Most coaches they talk about my grit and my ability to finish my blocks and my kind of nasty streak," he said. I don’t have very much technique right now, that’s something that we need to work on so I just try to be as nasty as I can be out there."

Decision day is just 11 days away for Green.