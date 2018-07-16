Missouri landed its sixth commitment in the 2019 class on Monday evening in IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Chris Shearin.

"I am committed to Missouri. I committed on Sunday in the early afternoon. I called Coach (Ryan) Walters and he sounded ecstatic when I told him. I'm really happy about the place and they are happy about me coming, so I was really excited."

The three-star prospect earned an offer from Missouri back in April and chose the Tigers over the likes of NC State, Duke, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, and others.

Despite not having visited Missouri, Shearin has established a great relationship with the coaching staff and was comfortable in his commitment to the Tigers.

"It's a leap of faith not ever having visited there, but I talked to the DB coach, the assistant coaches, the recruiting coordinator on a daily basis so it's reassuring that they really wanted me and I think I made the right decision."

The three-star prospect is going to schedule an official visit to Missouri after the dead period ends later this month.

Originally from King's Fork (Va.), Shearin transferred to IMG Academy this past spring semester where he'll finish out his high school career.

It was a stop at IMG during the spring evaluation period that convinced Coach Walters to pull the trigger and extend an offer to the 5-foot-11, 174-pound prospect.

"He likes that I'm a very physical corner. I've put on a lot more muscle since my sophomore and junior years. He likes that I'm very agile and quick."

Shearin further detailed his relationship with Coach Walters and the trust he's built with him throughout the recruiting process.

"He's a good guy and you can tell he loves football and he knows what he's doing. He said he's going to make me into something special and I trust him with that.”

During his junior season, Shearin broke up 21 passes and recorded four interceptions while being named first-team All-Southeastern District and to the All-Tidewater Team.

Shearin is expected to graduate high school in December and will be an early enrollee.