PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020

Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020
Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers.
Earlier this week, we charted the returning offensive experience for the Tigers. Today, we take a look at Missouri's returning experience on the defensive side of the ball.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive line is Missouri's most experienced position. The Tigers return six players with at least 400 career snaps, five players with more than 500 and three players who will be over 1,000 by the end of the first game this season. There are also six returners who played at least 29.6% of the defensive snaps a season ago. Production is another issue, but the Tigers are not short on experience.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Chris Turner
|
1363
|
592
|
73.6
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
984
|
533
|
66.3
|
Tre Williams
|
1077
|
388
|
48.3
|
Markell Utsey
|
516
|
238
|
29.6
|
Akial Byers
|
740
|
286
|
35.6
|
Sci Martin
|
17
|
17
|
2.1
|
Chris Daniels
|
9
|
9
|
1.1
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
411
|
381
|
47.3
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
65
|
65
|
8.1
|
Darius Robinson
|
43
|
43
|
5.3
|
Benjamin Key
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Z'Core Brooks
|
3
|
3
|
0.3
|
Montra Edwards
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Johnny Walker
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
LINEBACKER
Missouri gained a lot of experience here when Cale Garrett went down in game five last year. Nick Bolton is obviously the centerpiece, but there are some players who gained a good number of reps last year around him.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Jamal Brooks
|
169
|
112
|
13.9
|
Aubrey Miller
|
17
|
4
|
0.5
|
Nick Bolton
|
848
|
747
|
92.9
|
Cameron Wilkins
|
208
|
208
|
25.9
|
Gerald Nathan Jr.
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Chad Bailey
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Devin Nicholson
|
242
|
242
|
30.1
|
Aidan Harrison
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Jamie Pettway
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Will Norris
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
CORNERBACK
Missouri lost two of its top three from last year when DeMarkus Acy (436 snaps) graduated and Christian Holmes (469 snaps) transferred. The Tigers do have some players who have seen meaningful action still, though.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Adam Sparks
|
1238
|
154
|
19.2
|
Jarvis Ware
|
529
|
461
|
57.3
|
Chris Mills
|
3
|
3
|
0.4
|
Chris Shearin
|
38
|
38
|
4.7
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
35
|
35
|
4.4
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
SAFETY
As far as the starters go, this is Missouri's most experienced position. Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie handled most of the action a season ago and both are back this year. Martez Manuel got a fair amount of time last year too.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
1083
|
664
|
82.6
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
1394
|
755
|
93.9
|
Martez Manuel
|
112
|
112
|
13.9
|
Stacy Brown
|
38
|
38
|
4.7
|
Jalani Williams
|
17
|
17
|
2.1
|
Tyler Jones
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
0
|
0
|
N/A