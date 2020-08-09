 PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020
football

Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020

Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers.

Earlier this week, we charted the returning offensive experience for the Tigers. Today, we take a look at Missouri's returning experience on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line is Missouri's most experienced position. The Tigers return six players with at least 400 career snaps, five players with more than 500 and three players who will be over 1,000 by the end of the first game this season. There are also six returners who played at least 29.6% of the defensive snaps a season ago. Production is another issue, but the Tigers are not short on experience.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Chris Turner

1363

592

73.6

Kobie Whiteside

984

533

66.3

Tre Williams

1077

388

48.3

Markell Utsey

516

238

29.6

Akial Byers

740

286

35.6

Sci Martin

17

17

2.1

Chris Daniels

9

9

1.1

Jatorian Hansford

411

381

47.3

Isaiah McGuire

65

65

8.1

Darius Robinson

43

43

5.3

Benjamin Key

0

0

N/A

Z'Core Brooks

3

3

0.3

Montra Edwards

0

0

N/A

Johnny Walker

0

0

N/A

LINEBACKER

Missouri gained a lot of experience here when Cale Garrett went down in game five last year. Nick Bolton is obviously the centerpiece, but there are some players who gained a good number of reps last year around him.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Jamal Brooks

169

112

13.9

Aubrey Miller

17

4

0.5

Nick Bolton

848

747

92.9

Cameron Wilkins

208

208

25.9

Gerald Nathan Jr.

0

0

N/A

Chad Bailey

0

0

N/A

Devin Nicholson

242

242

30.1

Aidan Harrison

0

0

N/A

Jamie Pettway

0

0

N/A

Will Norris

0

0

N/A

CORNERBACK

Missouri lost two of its top three from last year when DeMarkus Acy (436 snaps) graduated and Christian Holmes (469 snaps) transferred. The Tigers do have some players who have seen meaningful action still, though.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Adam Sparks

1238

154

19.2

Jarvis Ware

529

461

57.3

Chris Mills

3

3

0.4

Chris Shearin

38

38

4.7

Ishmael Burdine

35

35

4.4

Ennis Rakestraw

0

0

N/A

SAFETY

As far as the starters go, this is Missouri's most experienced position. Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie handled most of the action a season ago and both are back this year. Martez Manuel got a fair amount of time last year too.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Tyree Gillespie

1083

664

82.6

Joshuah Bledsoe

1394

755

93.9

Martez Manuel

112

112

13.9

Stacy Brown

38

38

4.7

Jalani Williams

17

17

2.1

Tyler Jones

0

0

N/A

Jaylon Carlies

0

0

N/A
