PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's defensive experience in 2020

Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers. Earlier this week, we charted the returning offensive experience for the Tigers. Today, we take a look at Missouri's returning experience on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line is Missouri's most experienced position. The Tigers return six players with at least 400 career snaps, five players with more than 500 and three players who will be over 1,000 by the end of the first game this season. There are also six returners who played at least 29.6% of the defensive snaps a season ago. Production is another issue, but the Tigers are not short on experience.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Chris Turner 1363 592 73.6 Kobie Whiteside 984 533 66.3 Tre Williams 1077 388 48.3 Markell Utsey 516 238 29.6 Akial Byers 740 286 35.6 Sci Martin 17 17 2.1 Chris Daniels 9 9 1.1 Jatorian Hansford 411 381 47.3 Isaiah McGuire 65 65 8.1 Darius Robinson 43 43 5.3 Benjamin Key 0 0 N/A Z'Core Brooks 3 3 0.3 Montra Edwards 0 0 N/A Johnny Walker 0 0 N/A

LINEBACKER

Missouri gained a lot of experience here when Cale Garrett went down in game five last year. Nick Bolton is obviously the centerpiece, but there are some players who gained a good number of reps last year around him.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Jamal Brooks 169 112 13.9 Aubrey Miller 17 4 0.5 Nick Bolton 848 747 92.9 Cameron Wilkins 208 208 25.9 Gerald Nathan Jr. 0 0 N/A Chad Bailey 0 0 N/A Devin Nicholson 242 242 30.1 Aidan Harrison 0 0 N/A Jamie Pettway 0 0 N/A Will Norris 0 0 N/A

CORNERBACK

Missouri lost two of its top three from last year when DeMarkus Acy (436 snaps) graduated and Christian Holmes (469 snaps) transferred. The Tigers do have some players who have seen meaningful action still, though.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Adam Sparks 1238 154 19.2 Jarvis Ware 529 461 57.3 Chris Mills 3 3 0.4 Chris Shearin 38 38 4.7 Ishmael Burdine 35 35 4.4 Ennis Rakestraw 0 0 N/A

SAFETY

As far as the starters go, this is Missouri's most experienced position. Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie handled most of the action a season ago and both are back this year. Martez Manuel got a fair amount of time last year too.