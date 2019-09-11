Two weeks in, which players may skip a redshirt season for Missouri is becoming a little clearer. The Tigers have played nine true freshmen through the first two games of the season. Maurice Massey, Niko Hea and Thalen Robinson have played on offense. Defensively, Chris Shearin, Martez Manuel, Darius Robinson, Stacy Brown and Isaiah McGuire got snaps last weekend against Wyoming. Devin Nicholson saw special teams action.

“Isaiah, I think he's going to play and keep coming,” head coach Barry Odom said. “He, Stacy Brown, Martez Manuel, all three of those guys on teams have helped us and they did a great job last week. And I think they're playing, their roles are going to continue to grow because they're grasping the things that we're putting on them, they're understanding it.”

Because of the rule put in place prior to last season, decisions on freshmen can be pushed later into the year. All of those players can play in up to four games and still maintain a redshirt and four years of eligibility.

“If you can get to a point where you plan effectively for four games, you know, and then they don't play past that,” Odom said, “You look at the next year that game experience and the preparation that it takes to play in those four games, man that second year, they're going to be so much further along.”

The blueprint for that is playing out in front of Mizzou fans right now. Nick Bolton received rave reviews just days into his freshman camp last August. Bolton played in ten games as a freshman, mostly on special teams, but situationally at linebacker as well. He made 22 tackles and had one sack. He was fine, but many wondered if it was worth burning the redshirt. In the second game of his true sophomore season, Bolton had ten tackles, two for a loss, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and was the SEC’s defensive player of the week.

“I think he's got more confidence now after being you know, another full game under his belt,” Odom said. “It means something to do it. And he understands how important his role is in the defensive structure on how we play. I think he's going to keep going, I think he's gonna have a chance to be a really, really good linebacker.”