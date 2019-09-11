Checking in on Mizzou's freshmen
Two weeks in, which players may skip a redshirt season for Missouri is becoming a little clearer. The Tigers have played nine true freshmen through the first two games of the season. Maurice Massey, Niko Hea and Thalen Robinson have played on offense. Defensively, Chris Shearin, Martez Manuel, Darius Robinson, Stacy Brown and Isaiah McGuire got snaps last weekend against Wyoming. Devin Nicholson saw special teams action.
“Isaiah, I think he's going to play and keep coming,” head coach Barry Odom said. “He, Stacy Brown, Martez Manuel, all three of those guys on teams have helped us and they did a great job last week. And I think they're playing, their roles are going to continue to grow because they're grasping the things that we're putting on them, they're understanding it.”
Because of the rule put in place prior to last season, decisions on freshmen can be pushed later into the year. All of those players can play in up to four games and still maintain a redshirt and four years of eligibility.
“If you can get to a point where you plan effectively for four games, you know, and then they don't play past that,” Odom said, “You look at the next year that game experience and the preparation that it takes to play in those four games, man that second year, they're going to be so much further along.”
The blueprint for that is playing out in front of Mizzou fans right now. Nick Bolton received rave reviews just days into his freshman camp last August. Bolton played in ten games as a freshman, mostly on special teams, but situationally at linebacker as well. He made 22 tackles and had one sack. He was fine, but many wondered if it was worth burning the redshirt. In the second game of his true sophomore season, Bolton had ten tackles, two for a loss, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and was the SEC’s defensive player of the week.
“I think he's got more confidence now after being you know, another full game under his belt,” Odom said. “It means something to do it. And he understands how important his role is in the defensive structure on how we play. I think he's going to keep going, I think he's gonna have a chance to be a really, really good linebacker.”
Along with McGuire, Darius Robinson saw action on the defensive line against West Virginia. That’s a rare place for a true freshman to see the field at Mizzou, but both have a chance to exceed the four-game limit.
“Both guys have invested,” defensive line coach Brick Haley said. “I think both guys are trying to do the things that we ask them to do. It’s steady progress for both those guys, but they’re a work in progress. We got to keep working on the technique and the fundamentals.
“I think we’ve got a little bit more time before we have to make that decision as far as where we go redshirt wise.”
Especially for McGuire, part of it could be the health of the position he’s playing. Trajan Jeffcoat has been out since injuring his elbow in Missouri’s first practice. McGuire has become Mizzou’s fourth defensive end in his absence, although Haley thinks he will move inside later in his career.
“I think so. I hope so,” Haley said. "He’s about 256 right now. If he continues to eat and do the things he needs to do, he’ll be 275-280 before you know it.”
Anyone who has not yet seen the field seems unlikely to play enough to give up the redshirt, barring injuries. Some of those who have seen action could still stay under the four game limit. Missouri has played 15 and 13 true freshmen, respectively, the last two seasons. He doesn’t expect to reach that number, but Odom has a handful in mind he expects to blow by that number in the next month.
Niko Hea was actually the first member of the freshman class that Odom identified as likely to play during fall camp.
“Made plays, was assignment sound, was mature, prepared hard, athletic ability,” Odom said. “It means something to him. He is happy to be a Missouri Tiger, is tough, competitive. And he's got some grit about himself. Those seven or eight characteristics that we saw that he showed up and showed consistently going it about every day. So his role is continuing to grow. And sure glad he's on our team."
The freshmen who haven’t yet seen the field could still see some action. This weekend’s game against Southeast Missouri State seems the most likely place for that to occur. Just don’t expect the coaching staff to admit it hopes to get some of them on the field.
"I just hope to stop somebody and get a win," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "I'm not worried about who's going to get reps and who's not going to get reps. Our message every week is to approach it like you're about to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Then whatever happens during the game happens during the game."