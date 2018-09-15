Late Friday night, Christian Guess surprised everyone with a commitment to play at Missouri. The 6-foot-6 small forward's name had never been tied to the Tigers, but Guess has been in contact with the coaching staff for a few weeks now and pulled the trigger after getting his academics in order.

Guess said Sonny Johnson, the coach at Garfield Heights in Ohio who had previously sent Frankie Hughes and Willie Jackson to Mizzou, reached out to the Tiger coaching staff on Guess' behalf in August.

"Coach Martin called me and we just took it from there," Guess said.

Guess signed a Letter of Intent with Mizzou on Saturday morning. He flies out of Cleveland for Columbia on Monday morning. Guess will be immediately eligible and said that he is enrolled in classes that haven't started yet so he will not be behind when he gets to campus.

“We’re very excited to have Christian join our Mizzou Basketball family,” Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. “He has tremendous athletic ability and a scorer’s mentality. Christian’s competitive drive and desire to get better will fit right in with our program. We’re looking forward to getting him to Mizzou.”