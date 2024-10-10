Class of 2025 three-star safety Dyllon Williams backs off Mizzou commitment

Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday, he confirmed to Rivals.com. Williams declined to comment further on his decision.

The Class of 2025 three-star safety pledged to the Tigers on June 11 after taking an official visit to Missouri from May 31-June 2. The Tigers are now down to 16 commits in the 2025 class, standing at No. 18 in the Team Recruiting Ranking.