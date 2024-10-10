Advertisement

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Inside scoop on a number of prospects around the country from Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

 • Adam Gorney
Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances

Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season in an away contest against Texas A&M.

 • Greg Smith
The deep dive: Tiger DBs vs. Taisun Phommachanh

A deep dive into how Missouri's secondary matches up with UMass QB Taisun Phommachanh.

 • Kyle McAreavy
2026 running back Jae Lamar sees recruitment pick up, receives Mizzou offer

Missouri offered Class of 2026 running back Jae Lamar on Oct. 8.

 • Kenny Van Doren
The deep dive: Missouri RB's vs. UMass run defense

Let's take a look at how Missouri's run game matches up with UMass' run defense.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Oct 10, 2024
Class of 2025 three-star safety Dyllon Williams backs off Mizzou commitment
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday, he confirmed to Rivals.com. Williams declined to comment further on his decision.

The Class of 2025 three-star safety pledged to the Tigers on June 11 after taking an official visit to Missouri from May 31-June 2. The Tigers are now down to 16 commits in the 2025 class, standing at No. 18 in the Team Recruiting Ranking.

Missouri now has only two defensive back commits in the current recruiting cycle: four-star Charles Bass and three-star Mark Manfred. Williams -- who ranks 52nd at the safety position -- committed to the Tigers before Bass and Manfred.

Williams has nine offers, including ones from Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Demopolis (Ala.) product took official visits to Kentucky and Cincinnati this past summer.

The Tigers have received three decommitments in the Class of 2025, with defensive lineman Julian Marks and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs being the first two.

