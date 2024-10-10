Class of 2025 three-star safety Dyllon Williams backs off Mizzou commitment

in other news
Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday, he confirmed to Rivals.com. Williams declined to comment further on his decision.
The Class of 2025 three-star safety pledged to the Tigers on June 11 after taking an official visit to Missouri from May 31-June 2. The Tigers are now down to 16 commits in the 2025 class, standing at No. 18 in the Team Recruiting Ranking.
Missouri now has only two defensive back commits in the current recruiting cycle: four-star Charles Bass and three-star Mark Manfred. Williams -- who ranks 52nd at the safety position -- committed to the Tigers before Bass and Manfred.
Williams has nine offers, including ones from Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Demopolis (Ala.) product took official visits to Kentucky and Cincinnati this past summer.
The Tigers have received three decommitments in the Class of 2025, with defensive lineman Julian Marks and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs being the first two.
