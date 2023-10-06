Missouri football is set to host LSU on Saturday in a nationally ranked, Tigers vs. Tigers matchup. This could very well be Mizzou's biggest recruiting weekend of the year with over 70 prospects expected to attend, including three, five-star prospects. Details inside The Chamber.
On the basketball side, Mizzou Madness is tonight and the Tigers are set to host a handful of recruits for the event, including one of the most sought-after 2025 prospects, more in The Chamber.
We are proud to welcome Billiards on Broadway back for another year as our partner and the presenting sponsor of the juiciest dish on PowerMizzou. If you're looking for the inside scoop on Mizzou recruiting, The Chamber is the place. If you're looking for the best burger in Columbia, Billiards on Broadway is your go-to. A great place to watch a game, play some pool and pair a great local beer selection with one of Columbia's best meals. Local sports, Local beer, Local food--all under one roof at Billiards!