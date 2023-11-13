Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Illiff was named the SEC offensive player of the week for the second time this season. This week Mizzou won both of its contest against Texas A&M and against #24 Auburn. In both victories Illiff led the Tigers in total kills with 18 in both matches. Sierra Dudley led the Tigers with 55 assist against #24 Auburn. With both of these wins Mizzou completed a season sweep against both programs. Next week Mizzou will face back-to-back ranked opponents in #21 Florida and #13 Kentucky in two of the teams final three games. This Week’s Matches: (11/10) Texas A&M WIN 3-1 (11/12) #24 Auburn WIN 3-1 Next Week’s Matches: (11/17) #21 Florida (11/19) #13 Kentucky



FOOTBALL

#14 Mizzou football defeated #13 Tennessee in front of a sold out Faurot Field 36-7. The Tiger offense was led by a monster day from running back Cody Schrader. Schrader became the first player in SEC history to have 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game. Schrader finished with 205 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown. This performance moved Schrader over the 1,000 yard mark for rushing this season, as he sits at the top of the SEC with 1,124 yards. Also in the game quarterback Brady Cook threw for 275 yards and a touchdown on 18/24 passing. Cook also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on the day. The Mizzou offense put up a total of 530 yards on the day, averaging 7.1 yards per play. Mizzou moves to 8-2 on the year and will host Florida at home next week. This Week’s Game: (11/11) Tennessee WIN 36-7 Next Week's Game: (11/18) Florida

Men's Basketball

Mizzou men’s basketball kicked off its 2023-24 season with two home games this week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Memphis. After a 101-79 win to open the season, the Tigers lost to Memphis 70-55. In the season opener guard Sean East II led the way with 21 points on a near perfect 7-8 shooting and 2-3 from three point range. Transfer Caleb Grill scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds in his Mizzou debut. Tamar Bates made his debut for Mizzou, scoring 18 points on 7-9 shooting. In the season opener Mizzou as a team shot 56.3% from the field and 40% from three. Mizzou lost to Memphis on Friday 70-55 in front of a sold out crowd in Mizzou Arena. Mizzou led at half 33-26 while shooting 41% from the field. In the second half Mizzou was out scored 44-22 and shot 19%. Mizzou was led in scoring by East, who had 14 points. Mizzou will play three games next week including its first road game against Minnesota. This Week's Games: (11/6) Arkansas-Pine Bluff WIN 101-79 (11/10) Memphis LOSS 70-55 Next Week's Games: (11/13) SIU Edwardsville (11/16) Minnesota (11/18) Jackson St

Women's Basketball

Mizzou women’s basketball kicked off its 2023-24 season with three games this week, winning two. To begin the season the Tigers took on Belmont University and won 72-61. Freshman Grace Slaughter led the Tigers in her career debut, where she started and earned first career double-double. Slaughter finished the game with ten points and ten rebounds. On Thursday, Mizzou defeated Indiana State 98-57 and was led by a career night by sophomore Ashton Judd. Judd finished the game with 31 minutes in 24 minutes of play while shooting 11-14 and 7-9 from three. Freshman Abby Schreacke finished the game with 17 points and shot 4-5 from three. The Tigers travel to St. Louis on Sunday and lost to the Billikens 93-85. Slaughter and Judd both finished the game with 21 points in the Tigers loss. Next week Mizzou will play one game at home against North Alabama. This Week's Games: (11/6) Belmont WIN 72-61 (11/9) Indiana State WIN 98-57 (11/12) Saint Louis LOSS 93-85 Next Week's Games: (11/14) North Alabama

Wrestling

This week Mizzou wrestling participated in the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City where they crowned five champions. Noah Surtin won at 125, Keegan O’Toole-165, Brock Mauller-157, Clayton Whiting-184, and hometown wrestler Zach Elam-285. Surtin and O’Toole both won their final matches by technical fall to earn their second Tiger Style Invite titles. All five wrestlers went 4-0 on the day to be crowned champions. Six more Tigers finished in second place and more two in third. Mizzou came away with a first place victory in the invite with 188.5 points. Next week Mizzou will host #13 Arizona State for a dual. This Week’s Matches: (11/11) Tiger Style Invite 1ST PLACE Next Week’s Matches: (11/19) Arizona State

Recruiting