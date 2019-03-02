Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 19:46:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Combine Video: Terry Beckner Jr.

Kevin Noon
Special to PowerMizzou
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Six Missouri Tigers are working out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Hear from defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}