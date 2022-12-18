Four months ago, Jordon Harris wasn't a football player. Literally. "I started in August," Harris said. "That first game, the day before was when I first started practicing because I had a tear in my patellar tendon. That day the coach taught me the plays. The first game I was a little bit nervous." Now, the Pine Bluff, Ark. prospect is deciding where he'll play SEC football. The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder was among Missouri's official visitors on the final weekend before the start of the early signing period. Harris is listed as a tight end, but is being recruited by Missouri as an athlete and could very well end up at defensive end for the Tigers. "Wherever they need me," Harris said of his preference.

The 6-foot-7 Harris was a basketball player at Pine Bluff for most of his high school career. He had offers to play basketball from Oral Roberts and some smaller area schools, but went out for football for the first time as a senior. In seven games this season, Harris is listed by MaxPreps with five catches for 126 yards, including three touchdowns. Defensively, he had 15 tackles and three sacks. He has picked up nine FBS offers off his lone year on the gridiron, including SEC opportunities from Mizzou and Vanderbilt. He took official visits to those two schools over the last two weekends and those are his top two. He said he could make a decision as soon as today. Harris is listed at 230 pounds and claims a 7-foot-1 inch wingspan. He first visited Mizzou in October and picked up an offer on that trip. Defensive line coach Al Davis had an in-home visit with Harris a week ago before he came to town for his official visit over the weekend. "It was great," Harris said of the trip to Columbia. "I got the chance to talk to coach (Eli) Drinkwitz and coach Al (Davis). They’ve got me as an athlete and we talked about their philosophy." Harris said he liked that Drinkwitz is a native of Alma, Ark. and they share a knowledge of his home state. PowerMizzou.com will continue to monitor Harris' recruitment as he closes in on a decision between the Tigers and the Commodores.