The elements were all there. The student section was full 90 minutes before tipoff, “F— KU” was echoing off the walls and Truman was coming down from the rafters. It felt like the days of old and if you closed your eyes you could even believe you were back in the Hearnes Center. But Missouri basketball is still a long way from what it was when it could go toe-to-toe with Kansas and the Jayhawks were all too happy to remind Mizzou has far it has to go. If you want to boil it down to two reasons Kansas ran Mizzou off its home court by a final score of 95-67 it’s not hard: The Tigers shot 33% in the first half and barely 40% for the game and they allowed the Jayhawks to shoot 57.4% on mostly uncontested layups, dunks and three-pointers, including ten straight field goals in racing to a 26-12 lead. Missouri might not have beaten any of the nine patsies it played before Saturday with this effort. It most certainly wasn’t going to beat the first top ten team it played. “There is championship DNA over in that other locker room. Those guys are top ten, whatever ranking they have for a reason. We’re in the infant stages,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “I’m not happy about the outcome. My players aren’t happy, our fans aren’t happy but we have to learn from the experience.” These days happen in college basketball. They especially happen when you’re trying to dig out of a 12-21 crater with a mish-mash of mid-major talent and your most potent offensive weapon bolted to the bench for reasons that remain unknown. That the Tigers aren’t ready to contend with Kansas isn’t a surprise. But it’s still a disappointment.

The students camped out for two days. The alumni bought up the tickets weeks in advance. They’re starved for good basketball. It wasn’t just that Kansas was back in town for the first time in 11 seasons, though that was certainly a big part of it. It was that Missouri fans finally hoped they had a team they could truly pour their hearts and souls into after a 9-0 start even if they knew on some level the opposition had hardly been stout. That energy and longing lasted for about two minutes. Mizzou made a couple of layups, Kansas missed a couple and the Tigers led 4-2. At the 18:05 mark, K.J. Adams made a layup to tie it at four. Fifteen seconds later, Grady Dick made a three to put the Jayhawks ahead. Missouri would never threaten again. Instead of a dream, Mizzou fans got a rude wake-up call from Bill Self and a roster that looked like it was the one trying to prove something. “That’s about as well as we’ve played for any stretch,” Self said of the opening minutes. “Certainly we played our best game of the season.” This series tends to bring that out. Players and teams play above their heads. It’s what the rivalry often takes to walk away a winner. To be fair, Self is the only person on either roster who’s ever been a part of this series in this town. He likely spent the week telling his team how far worse Missouri teams have beaten far better Kansas teams. He convinced them they’d have to play their best game of the season and would still be lucky to walk out alive. It wasn’t fair to expect anybody on Missouri’s roster to understand what this day was going to be like. They have no frame of reference. The only time any of the players or coaches (outside of GA Phil Pressey) have been a part of the Border War was last season’s equally uncompetitive layup line when the Jayhawks humiliated the Tigers 102-65 in Lawrence. That’s not to say this was about desire or effort. It’s not intended as a shot at Gates’ preparation (he said he thought his team prepared well all week). That wouldn’t be fair to Missouri. There’s a talent gap that’s impossible to deny. Saturday didn’t prove that Missouri didn’t have effort and desire. It just proved that those things alone aren’t nearly enough.