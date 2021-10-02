Commentary: Honeymoon's over. Is this rock bottom?

I can’t pinpoint the exact moment the honeymoon ended. Was it after Connor Bazelak’s first near interception? Or his second? Or the third, which actually turned into an interception? In the middle of Tiyon Evans’ 92-yard touchdown run? Or after the one-yard plunge—his third touchdown of the day—that gave Tennessee a 28-3 lead with 1:31 left in the first quarter? It could have been any of those times, really. But make no mistake. The honeymoon ended for Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday in a 62-24 loss to Tennessee. Obviously, Drinkwitz is gonna be the coach for a while. And he still may end up being a very successful coach. This isn’t a column calling for his firing, or even that of his defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (although if that’s your desire today, I won’t argue with you and I don’t think it’s impossible). But gone are the days of rainbows and unicorns where everyone wanted to offer him a lifetime contract and “back up the Brinks truck” and “give the man whatever he wants.” Games like Saturday do that. Missouri went three-and-out on its first offensive possession. Tennessee took 75 seconds to score a touchdown. That’s as close as the game would be all day.

Saturday's loss put Drinkwitz 7-8 in his Mizzou career (USA Today Sports Images)

It’s not that Mizzou lost to Tennessee. It’s that the Tigers were blown out. In the first quarter. I object to the word embarrassing in sports, I think it's way overused; but Mizzou was embarrassed on Saturday. This is a Vols team in the first year of a rebuild under a new coach that lost a million players to the transfer portal and came into CoMo 2-2 as a two-and-a-half point underdog. The Tigers made them look like a collection of NFL all-pros. The numbers don’t do it justice, but are worth mentioning. Tennessee had 217 yards of offense in the first quarter, 161 of those coming on the ground. They were averaging 14 yards per pass, 16 yards per run and 15.5 yards per play. Evans said earlier in the week that the Vols were “going to have some fun” against the Tiger defense and then three of his first four carries went for touchdowns. That’s backing up your words with action. It didn’t get any better. The Tigers gave up 677 total yards and 452 on the ground. They’re now surrendering more than 300 yards per game rushing and will have college football’s worst run defense tomorrow morning (and quite possibly worst defense overall) unless Akron can run for about 400 on Ohio later today. And to be honest, the numbers were only that low because Josh Heupel took the foot off the gas early in the third quarter. If the Vols had wanted to, 100 points might not have been out of their reach. The only time a Tennessee drive ended without points was when the Vols were “stopped” inside the Missouri one-yard line on fourth down. I use the quotation marks because I thought the replay showed the Vols scored on that play. Maybe the officials followed Heupel’s lead and showed a little mercy to a toothless Tiger defense. I’ve watched Missouri lose 77-0 to Oklahoma and 73-0 to Texas A&M and 66-0 to Kansas State. If those games were less competitive than this one, the margin wasn’t large. At least those were some of the best teams in the country. This was a Tennessee team that might manage to scrape its way to the Liberty Bowl. I’ve talked a lot about the onus being on Mizzou fans to back up their words and to support Drinkwitz as he tried to build his program. That onus is back on the coach now. The Tigers are 0-3 in swing games. They’ve gotten progressively worse in each one. A bowl game looks incredibly unlikely right now. It’s not a given right to have the fans show up. The team has to give them a reason. Missouri offered no reasons on Saturday. A defense that had looked awful all year somehow looked worse. An offense that had been pretty good looked pretty bad. Hey, at least Missouri still has good kickers. There was a second—actually 91 of them—-where it looked like Missouri could make things somewhere in the neighborhood of respectable. The Tigers had gone on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Tyler Badie (who else because I’m not sure anyone else actually even touched the ball for Mizzou and that’s a whole other issue because if you’re not going to play the backups and the young guys in this game, when are you?) touchdown run and it was 28-10. You weren’t really thinking about a comeback, but you were thinking maybe at least Missouri could fight and claw and find some way to make it interesting. The Vols then went 73 yards in five plays, capped by a 35-yard screen pass on third and 12 on which Jamie Pettway and Akial Byers missed tackles. The drive took 91 seconds. It was Tennessee’s second-slowest scoring drive to that point. The Vols had held the ball for all of four minutes and 55 seconds and had scored 35 points. These are the days that cost people jobs. These are the days that cause empty seats. I often say recruits don’t make decisions on individual wins or losses, but something like Saturday has to at least make you wonder if there isn’t a cost to be exacted on the recruiting trail. Drinkwitz and his staff saw their jobs get harder on that front today.

Tiyon Evans and the Vols backed up their tough talk on Saturday with 452 rushing yards (USA Today Sports Images)