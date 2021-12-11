Commentary: Mizzou needs to hold up its end of the Border War

LAWRENCE, KS--In the minutes before Missouri and Kansas tipped off on Saturday, I felt like I should walk into the concourse of Allen Fieldhouse and find a hidden corner on which to carve my initials and the date. Just to prove I was here. It had been 3,577 days since I’d been in this building, two months and two weeks short of ten of ten years since Missouri had played here. The occasion seemed like it should be commemorated, at least in some small and unnoticeable way. For the two hours before the game you could almost convince yourself nothing had really changed. The line of Kansas students stretched around the building before they opened the doors. I ran into most of the same media members I used to see once a year when I’d come over to cover the Border War. Once the teams were on the floor, the Kansas student section booed Mizzou at full throat from the first layup in warmups. They played the same chill- (or vomit, depending on your point of view) inducing video introduction (with the “Outlaw Josey Wales” clip but without Grandpa Abe Simpson) and the building seemed to vibrate. Only when the game started did you realize how different it is now. On February 25, 2012, in a game that would decide the Big 12 title and ultimately a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Missouri took a top-five Kansas team to the brink, losing in overtime thanks to Marcus Denmon’s last-second shot going in a little too late and some questionable (that word doesn’t seem strong enough) officiating—not necessarily in that order. At least one thing hasn’t changed in nine years. The Jayhawks shot 13 free throws in the first half on their way to a 49-27 lead. Missouri shot two. The Tigers were whistled for 11 fouls and Kansas for four. I don’t want to pretend that lopsidedness changed the outcome of this game, or even the margin. It didn’t. Nine years ago, it took a miraculous second half by Kansas AND help from the zebras to walk off of their home court with a win over Missouri. On Saturday, they got the help early, but they didn’t need it. The final tally was Kansas 102, Missouri 65. And the worst part is that it wasn’t a surprise. If these teams played 50 times, the margin might be that big in 40 of them. This isn’t a Kansas team that has the talent of some of the vintage ones Missouri faced in the Big 12. Don’t get me wrong, the Jayhawks are good, but I don’t see the elite next-level talent on this team that I’ve watched in this building before. And still, Missouri looked like it was playing a different sport. "We just lost the game in my opinion," Cuonzo Martin said when asked about the game being a measuring stick for his program. "We lost to a good team."

Kansas was all smiles on Saturday. Missouri could do little but stand and watch. (USA Today Sports Images)

Javon Pickett made his first five shots and scored 13 points in the first half. Kobe Brown has already proven he’s capable of being a contributor on an NCAA Tournament level team, but sat the last 8:41 of the first half with two fouls while Kansas outscored the Tigers 21-6 because Cuonzo Martin seemed to think it was more important to have Brown on the floor for the second half of a game that was over than risk a third foul when Mizzou trailed by only seven points. Other than that, I struggled to find a player who looked like he could compete against this level of competition. DaJuan Gordon is athletic enough and at least didn't seem intimidated and showed some flashes on his way to ten points. Other than that? Amari Davis did not score and finished minus-40 in 25 minutes. Jordan Wilmore had one rebound, two points, three turnovers and four fouls--including a technical--as Mizzou was outscored by 16 in his eight minutes. Ronnie DeGray had five points and a rebound in 20 minutes in which the Tigers were outscored by 23. And those are the guys who are supposed to be this team's better players. Freshmen Anton Brookshire, Yaya Keita and Kaleb Brown combined for three points in 39 minutes. Sean Durogordon did have 11 and Trevon Brazile ten, though virtually all of them came late in the second half with the freshmen getting thrown to the wolves in a game that was long over.

Missouri's freshmen (USA Today Sports Images)