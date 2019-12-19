When the NCAA instituted an early signing period for college football two years ago, most of the talk was about how it would impact the prospects. But two years in, the biggest impact of the new timetable may be on the coaching carousel.

The last time Missouri went through a coaching change, Barry Odom was hired on December 3rd. It was late, but Odom had two full months to put together a recruiting class. When Odom was fired on November 30th, Missouri took just eight days to find its new coach. And yet, Eliah Drinkwitz found himself with only 10 days (eight by the time the hire was officially announced) to salvage what he could of the 2020 recruiting class.

The day Odom was fired, Missouri had 17 commitments. Over the last two-and-a-half weeks, Robert Wooten, Jalen St. John, Jalen Logan-Redding and Cooper Davis opened up the recruiting process and went elsewhere. Ray Curry took an official visit to Arkansas and signed with the Razorbacks Wednesday morning. Dominique Johnson pulled a signing day shocker (to the public, although not to the Missouri coaches) and signed with the Hogs as well.

That meant in the early signing period Missouri inked just 10 players (Kevon Billingsley remains publicly committed to Missouri but did not sign on Wednesday). There are two days left and Drinkwitz could have something up his sleeve. But the early signing period has become THE signing period and now the new coach is going to be left filling at least a third of his class in the supplementary February period.

That’s not his fault. It would be unreasonable to ask him to do much more than hang on to as many guys as he could that were already committed with eight days in which to do it, while also asking him to do every radio show under the sun and hire a staff. Very few coaches could do it. Even the coach understood the reality of the situation he faced.

"It’s nearly impossible to try to add somebody unless you have a previous connection," he said on Wednesday.

The only way anyone would sign more is if he was coming from a program whose commit list he could raid to supplement what was already on hand. Appalachian State is a very good program, but the truth is its commitment list wasn’t stocked with guys that look like early impact SEC football players.

The Mountaineers list 17 commitments. They have nearly as many unrated players (4) as three-star players (5) and none with four or more. That doesn’t mean they can’t be very good college football players. But only about half of them list at least one Power Five offer and outside of a couple random (questionable?) Tennessee offer claims, the best of those are from the likes of Duke, Georgia Tech and Rutgers. In other words, there weren’t a bunch of ready-made players Drinkwitz could ask to follow him. And Drinkwitz didn't ask.

"I appreciated my time at App and did not want to do anything that I didn’t think would be in the best interest of both of us," he said.