I’m not here to relive or re-litigate November 2015. The issues that led to it, the execution and the response were different four-and-a-half years ago than they have been over the last ten days. But racial tension is back front and center across the country, and the response to that tension took center stage for Mizzou athletics again on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of Mizzou student-athletes, along with coaches and administrators, marched from the columns in front of Jesse Hall to the columns near the Boone County courthouse. The idea was that of sophomore safety Martez Manuel, but there were more than 200 people in the group by the time they started the walk. “Our players were not asking for permission,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “They were seeking support." Upon arrival at the courthouse, all took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for that amount of time. When they stood up, the Missouri contingent entered the courthouse and 62 athletes registered as Missouri voters.

On Thursday morning, Georgia Tech announced that its nine teams that will be in season on November 3rd will hold no mandatory activities in order to give the athletes and coaches every opportunity to vote in the national election. Five years ago, Missouri was in the national headlines for racial demonstrations on campus. Today, it’s back there. But this time, praise is being heaped on Mizzou.

Again, the situations aren’t completely analogous. But the message is pretty similar: Change needs to happen and the student-athletes are ready to make their voices heard in making it. “I know in the past Missouri has not always been a great place for minorities,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “But since I’ve been here, it’s been open arms. “Change doesn’t happen if you don’t express yourselves.” Missouri is far from the only place this is happening. College coaches and athletes all over the country have spoken out. Late Wednesday night, Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson took to Twitter to say that the Seminoles would not be participating in offseason workouts until further notice over a disagreement with head coach Mike Norvell’s statements about talking to his players in the wake of Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests. By early Thursday afternoon, Wilson had posted a video on Instagram saying “Took a stand we got what we wanted and are moving forward.”

“We have a platform,” senior defensive end Chris Turner said. “It’s our choice and our decision if we use it or not. I feel like a lot of people listen to what we say. “Most of my teammates, they’re black guys. We’ve all seen crazy stuff. We’ve all been affected by it and we all want to see a change.” I’ve talked to Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and football color analyst Howard Richards this week about these issues. Both are black men who have seen racism in various forms for all of their lives. Both have spoken up and spoken out forcefully this week. “We're in our world and the stuff's going so fast,” Martin said. “You got games, you got the season, you talk about it, you talk behind the scenes. I think we've got to get past behind the scenes. We have to start to get uncomfortable, get out in the forefront of it and I'm the first to admit that. I can't speak on nobody else unless I'm doing a good job of it on my own.”