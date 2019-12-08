The term home run hire is thrown around a lot in every coaching search. It’s a really stupid term for many reasons. Before we get to judging Missouri’s hire of Eliah Drinkwitz — the two parties have reached an agreement, though nothing has been signed and he Drinkwitz's hire has to be approved by the Board of Curators — we should say that there’s no point to judge a hire on day one because none of us has any idea how it’s going to turn out. Great hires go badly and poor hires go well all the time. We don’t know.

Okay, enough of that. Let’s get to the judgment part.

Most aren’t going to view Missouri’s hire of Drinkwitz from Appalachian State as a home run. It’s not a sure thing. It has the potential to be really good. There’s also a whole lot of unknown. Seriously, could I be any more non-committal?

I like the hire. I don’t love it. But I like that Missouri’s being a little unconventional. My biggest worry throughout the coaching search was that Mizzou was going to do the safe thing. And it sure looked that way for a while. Blake Anderson was the definition of safe to me. He’s going to be decent (he’s had a winning record in each of his six seasons as a head coach). He’s probably not going to be great (he’s never won ten games in a season and has only won nine once).

Drinkwitz isn’t safe. He’s viewed as an elite offensive mind and a great play caller. But he’s been a head coach for one season. He went 12-1 at Appalachian State this season. It was the most wins in school history. But he didn’t build that program. Scott Satterfield built it and then went to Louisville and laid a heck of a foundation there. Satterfield IS a really good head coach. Drinkwitz MIGHT BE a really good head coach. Not only has Drinkwitz never recruited at a Power Five level as a head coach; we haven’t even really seen much of what he’s recruited at the Group of Five level.

But that doesn’t have to be a negative. I said from the start of this thing that Missouri wasn’t very likely to be able to hire a guy who had already proven he was a successful Power Five level coach. It was going to have to find the guy it thought would be a successful Power Five level coach. It’s what happened with Gary Pinkel 20 years ago. Pinkel’s hire wasn’t universally greeted with excitement. But he led the renaissance of Mizzou football. He raised the bar and the expectations in Columbia. In the end, what he did made Barry Odom’s job that much harder. Because people came to think that what Pinkel did at Missouri was the rule instead of the exception. If you look at the last 50 years, that just wasn’t the case. Odom wasn’t terrible. But he wasn’t nearly as good as Pinkel. There are multiple reasons he got fired, but that was most definitely one of them.

Drinkwitz could be the next Odom. Heck, he could be worse than Odom. He took over a pre-built program and used another guy’s players to be really good. But Drinkwitz offers potential and hope that he’s got a bright future.