Contract details for Dennis Gates' first two assistants released

Dennis Gates has hired two of his three assistants. On Tuesday, PowerMizzou.com received the contract details for both Charlton Young and Dickey Nutt through an open records request. Young, who Gates hired from Florida State, will make $600,000 annually on a three-year contract that runs through April of 2025. Of that amount, $300,000 is base salary while the other half is guaranteed non-salary compensation. Young's deal also includes a possibility of incentives for athletic and academic achievements subject to the approval of the athletic director. Should Young leave Missouri for another job prior to the end of the contract, he would owe the school the pro-rated portion of the remaining base salary on the contract. However, if he leaves for a head coaching job, that payment is nullified.

C.Y. Young signed a three-year contract for $1.8 million guaranteed. (Gabe DeArmond)

Nutt is coming to Missouri on a more traditional assistant contract. His deal is for one year, through April of 2023, at a salary of $165,000. Both coaches receive a courtesy automobile or a monthly vehicle stipend of $500 and tickets to Mizzou home athletic events. Here are the incentives in the contracts:

Assistant Coach Incentives SEC Champs NCAA Appearance Sweet 16 Elite Eight Final Four Charlton Young 10% 4% 8% 10% 12% Dickey Nutt 10% 4% 8% 10% 12%