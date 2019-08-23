Contrasting Missouri's NCAA case with Mississippi State's
Friday morning, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issued sanctions for a Mississippi State academic fraud case that bears striking similarity to the violations that landed Missouri a one-year postseason ban, among other penalties, in January. Mississippi State did not receive a postseason ban in its case.
The similarities between the two cases are numerous: At Missouri, a tutor admitted to completing coursework for 12 student-athletes from three sports — 10 from football and one each from baseball and softball. At Mississippi State, a tutor completed work for 10 football players and one men’s basketball player in exchange for cash payments from the athletes. Both athletics departments agreed that the violations constituted academic fraud, a Level I violation under NCAA bylaws. Both universities were also credited with prompt acknowledgement of the violations and acceptance of responsibility, as well as “exemplary cooperation.”
The biggest difference, however, is that Mississippi State addressed the potential sanctions for its violations differently than Missouri. Mississippi State reached a “negotiated resolution” with the COI — essentially, a plea deal. The university and the COI panel agreed on the facts of the case and the resulting sanctions, allowing both sides to skip a formal hearing or summary disposition. That option was not available to Missouri. Instead, the Tigers presented a summary disposition, which included proposed penalties, to the COI. Athletics director Jim Sterk later told reporters that the school proposed vacation of wins and probation as acceptable penalties.
The COI ultimately rejected the summary disposition and levied much harsher sanctions, including the postseason ban, which prohibits Missouri from receiving its share of postseason revenue from the Southeastern Conference. That is expected to cost the athletics department roughly $8 million, with the school eligible to recover half of that amount if it does not violate the terms of its probation.
The NCAA enacted a provision allowing negotiated resolutions in 2018. Missouri submitted its summary disposition report in November 2017.
The fact that Mississippi State’s case was resolved through a negotiated resolution is notable for another reason: In its decision, the NCAA states that the negotiated resolution “has no precedental value.” That means the NCAA Committee on Appeals cannot change Missouri’s sanctions based on the punishments prescribed to Mississippi State. Missouri presented its appeal on July 18.
Aside from the way the two cases were processed, the biggest difference between Mississippi State’s case and Missouri’s is that the COI categorized the Bulldogs’ violations as “Level I-Mitigated.” Missouri’s violations were considered “Level I-Standard.” The NCAA Bylaws contain a violation matrix, pictured below, that includes lighter punishments for Level-I Mitigated violations.
Mississippi State was cited for the same two “aggravating factors” as Missouri, including a history of past Level I violations. However, Mississippi State was credited with two additional “mitigating factors” that were not acknowledged in Missouri’s case. Those factors were “prompt self-detection and self-disclosure of the violations” and “implementation of a system of compliance methods designed to ensure rules compliance.”
Missouri, in its summary disposition, asserted that it should qualify for the “prompt self-detection and self-disclosure” mitigating factor, but the COI disagreed. It’s reasoning, per the COI decision: “the mitigating factor requires both prompt self-detection and self-disclosure of the violations. While Missouri promptly self-reported the violations, it did not promptly self-detect them. The offending conduct continued for one year. But for the tutor's decision to come forward with her conduct, Missouri would not have known that the tutor was completing student-athletes' academic work.”
In addition, Mississippi State may have benefitted from the fact that the tutor who committed the violations did not cooperate with investigations by the school or the NCAA. The tutor at Missouri, Yolanda Kumar, met with NCAA investigators for an interview and presented evidence to investigators. The COI report states that Kumar “felt pressure to ensure that student-athletes passed” and “believed the pay raise she received was an acknowledgement and reward by the academic staff for completing work on behalf of student-athletes.” (It also states no proof was found that Missouri encouraged Kumar to complete work for student-athletes.) There was no such language in the Mississippi State report to indicate the tutor’s actions could have been encouraged by athletics department personnel.
As of this writing, no Missouri officials have issued a statement about Mississippi State’s negotiated resolution. The school is expecting a resolution from the appeals committee at some point in the next two months.
|Missouri
|Mississippi State
|
One-year postseason ban for football, baseball and softball teams
|
Three years of probation
|
Three years of probation
|
Fine of $5,000 plus one percent each of football and men's basketball budgets
|
Five-percent reduction in number of scholarships for each program (four for football, one each for baseball and softball) for upcoming academic year
|
Two scholarships reduced from football program for 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years; one scholarship reduced from men's basketball for 2020-21
|
Seven-week ban on unofficial visits to campus for each of the three programs
|
Reduction of four official visits for football program and two for men's basketball
|
12.5 percent reduction in official visits for each sport (seven in football, four in baseball)
|
No unofficial visits permitted for one home football contest for each of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons; no unofficial visits for two home contests in each of 2019-20 and 2020-21 men's basketball seasons
|
Seven-week ban on recruiting communications for coaches of each sport
|
In-person evaluation days reduced by 12 for football and six for men's basketball
|
12.5 percent reduction of in-person evaluation days for each sport (27 total days for football)
|
Vacation of records
|
Vacation of records
|
10-year show-cause for former tutor
|
10-year show-cause order for former tutor
|
Disassociation with former tutor
|
Disassociation with former tutor