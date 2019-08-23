Friday morning, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issued sanctions for a Mississippi State academic fraud case that bears striking similarity to the violations that landed Missouri a one-year postseason ban, among other penalties, in January. Mississippi State did not receive a postseason ban in its case.

The similarities between the two cases are numerous: At Missouri, a tutor admitted to completing coursework for 12 student-athletes from three sports — 10 from football and one each from baseball and softball. At Mississippi State, a tutor completed work for 10 football players and one men’s basketball player in exchange for cash payments from the athletes. Both athletics departments agreed that the violations constituted academic fraud, a Level I violation under NCAA bylaws. Both universities were also credited with prompt acknowledgement of the violations and acceptance of responsibility, as well as “exemplary cooperation.”

The biggest difference, however, is that Mississippi State addressed the potential sanctions for its violations differently than Missouri. Mississippi State reached a “negotiated resolution” with the COI — essentially, a plea deal. The university and the COI panel agreed on the facts of the case and the resulting sanctions, allowing both sides to skip a formal hearing or summary disposition. That option was not available to Missouri. Instead, the Tigers presented a summary disposition, which included proposed penalties, to the COI. Athletics director Jim Sterk later told reporters that the school proposed vacation of wins and probation as acceptable penalties.

The COI ultimately rejected the summary disposition and levied much harsher sanctions, including the postseason ban, which prohibits Missouri from receiving its share of postseason revenue from the Southeastern Conference. That is expected to cost the athletics department roughly $8 million, with the school eligible to recover half of that amount if it does not violate the terms of its probation.

The NCAA enacted a provision allowing negotiated resolutions in 2018. Missouri submitted its summary disposition report in November 2017.