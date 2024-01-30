Missouri announced Corey Batoon as its defensive coordinator to replace Blake Baker over the weekend. On Tuesday afternoon, PowerMizzou.com received Batoon's contract through an open records request with the University. The former South Alabama defensive coordinator has signed a three-year contract for $1 million guaranteed annually. Batoon, who was South Alabama's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, made $292,500 as part of Kane Wommack's staff. Missouri was set to pay Baker an average of $2 million per year over the next three years as part of his new contract before he left for the same position at LSU earlier this month.

If Batoon were to leave Mizzou for another job before May 31, he would owe the school the full $3 million. That number drops to $800,000 between June 1 and December 31, 2024, then $600,000 in 2025 and $400,000 in 2026. If Mizzou fires Batoon without cause, it would owe him the remainder of the $3 million guaranteed in the contract less any amount he is paid at another job. Batoon's contract also contains the following incentives:

Corey Batoon Contract Incentives Incentive Amount Academic Achievement $10,000 SEC Championship Game appearance $25,000 SEC Championship $50,000 Broyles Award Finalist $5000 Broyles Award Winner $10,000 Non-SEC Bowl $15,000 Citrus or Group of Six Bowl $20,000 New Year's Six Bowl $30,000 CFP Appearance $40,000 CFP Quarterfinals $45,000 CFP Semifinals $50,000 CFP Finals $60,000 CFP Championship $75,000 10 wins $5,000 11 wins $10,000 12 or more wins $15,000 Final top 25 ranking $5000