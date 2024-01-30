Corey Batoon to make $1 million a year as Mizzou's defensive coordinator
Missouri announced Corey Batoon as its defensive coordinator to replace Blake Baker over the weekend. On Tuesday afternoon, PowerMizzou.com received Batoon's contract through an open records request with the University. The former South Alabama defensive coordinator has signed a three-year contract for $1 million guaranteed annually.
Batoon, who was South Alabama's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, made $292,500 as part of Kane Wommack's staff. Missouri was set to pay Baker an average of $2 million per year over the next three years as part of his new contract before he left for the same position at LSU earlier this month.
If Batoon were to leave Mizzou for another job before May 31, he would owe the school the full $3 million. That number drops to $800,000 between June 1 and December 31, 2024, then $600,000 in 2025 and $400,000 in 2026. If Mizzou fires Batoon without cause, it would owe him the remainder of the $3 million guaranteed in the contract less any amount he is paid at another job.
Batoon's contract also contains the following incentives:
|Incentive
|Amount
|
Academic Achievement
|
$10,000
|
SEC Championship Game appearance
|
$25,000
|
SEC Championship
|
$50,000
|
Broyles Award Finalist
|
$5000
|
Broyles Award Winner
|
$10,000
|
Non-SEC Bowl
|
$15,000
|
Citrus or Group of Six Bowl
|
$20,000
|
New Year's Six Bowl
|
$30,000
|
CFP Appearance
|
$40,000
|
CFP Quarterfinals
|
$45,000
|
CFP Semifinals
|
$50,000
|
CFP Finals
|
$60,000
|
CFP Championship
|
$75,000
|
10 wins
|
$5,000
|
11 wins
|
$10,000
|
12 or more wins
|
$15,000
|
Final top 25 ranking
|
$5000
LSU paid Missouri $1.4 million to hire Baker and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage