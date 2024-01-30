Advertisement
Corey Batoon to make $1 million a year as Mizzou's defensive coordinator

Missouri announced Corey Batoon as its defensive coordinator to replace Blake Baker over the weekend. On Tuesday afternoon, PowerMizzou.com received Batoon's contract through an open records request with the University. The former South Alabama defensive coordinator has signed a three-year contract for $1 million guaranteed annually.

Batoon, who was South Alabama's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, made $292,500 as part of Kane Wommack's staff. Missouri was set to pay Baker an average of $2 million per year over the next three years as part of his new contract before he left for the same position at LSU earlier this month.

If Batoon were to leave Mizzou for another job before May 31, he would owe the school the full $3 million. That number drops to $800,000 between June 1 and December 31, 2024, then $600,000 in 2025 and $400,000 in 2026. If Mizzou fires Batoon without cause, it would owe him the remainder of the $3 million guaranteed in the contract less any amount he is paid at another job.

Batoon's contract also contains the following incentives:

Corey Batoon Contract Incentives
Incentive Amount

Academic Achievement

$10,000

SEC Championship Game appearance

$25,000

SEC Championship

$50,000

Broyles Award Finalist

$5000

Broyles Award Winner

$10,000

Non-SEC Bowl

$15,000

Citrus or Group of Six Bowl

$20,000

New Year's Six Bowl

$30,000

CFP Appearance

$40,000

CFP Quarterfinals

$45,000

CFP Semifinals

$50,000

CFP Finals

$60,000

CFP Championship

$75,000

10 wins

$5,000

11 wins

$10,000

12 or more wins

$15,000

Final top 25 ranking

$5000

LSU paid Missouri $1.4 million to hire Baker and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples.

