The first event of Mizzou Madness was a singing performance from freshman Akira Levy. You'll forgive the crowd if there was some skepticism.

It’s an awkward situation for everyone involved, usually it’s terrible.

But when Levy grabbed the microphone and began to sing it became clear, this athlete at Mizzou can clearly sing.

Her rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys instantly stole the show. Levy, obviously enjoying the moment, moved around the entire court entertaining the crowd and picking up the energy in Mizzou Arena.

It was an unexpected and bold move from the freshman in her first event at Mizzou Arena. But to her teammates, it wasn’t out of character. According to senior Sophie Cunningham, Levy is always singing and “If I Aint Got You” is the song that she can absolutely nail.

This was just a performance that lets fans see more of her personality, something that reminds Cunningham of herself.

“Everyone compares Akira to me,” Cunningham said. “She was me when I was a freshman.”