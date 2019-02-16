Join the Rivals community!
Cunningham, Smith review & preview big games
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Coming off two huge wins, the Missouri women's basketball team faces Tennessee on Sunday. Hear from leading scorers Sophie Cunningham and Amber Smith about the Tigers' big week.
