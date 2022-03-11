Cuonzo Martin out as Mizzou hoops coach

After five years, Cuonzo Martin is out as Missouri's basketball coach, sources confirmed to PowerMizzou.com. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.

Missouri officially announced that Martin will not return for the 2022-23 season Friday evening. The terms of Martin's contract, which stipulated that he be paid $6 million to be bought out prior to May 1, 2023, will be honored, per the school.

“Coach Martin represented the University with an extremely high level of class and dignity," Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said in the release. “He is a man of high character whom I have the upmost respect for, and we are grateful for his contributions to our program, on and off the floor. He is not only a coach, but is a teacher, and he has impacted the lives of every student-athlete who came through the program over the last five years. We wish him, Roberta, and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

Martin's final record at Mizzou was 78-77, including a 12-21 record in year five, his third losing season in five. He led the Tigers to NCAA Tournament berths in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Reed-Francois announced that "a national search for a new leader of the men's basketball program will begin immediately." The search will be led by former college basketball coach and current consultant Eddie Fogler, who Reed-Francois hired to assist with the search that ultimately resulted in the hiring of T.J. Otzelberger when she was the athletics director at UNLV.

“I believe that Mizzou is one of the best men’s basketball coaching jobs in the country,” Reed-Francois said. "Our University is the flagship institution of our great state and a member of the Southeastern Conference, the premier league in college athletics. We are located in a recruiting hotbed and there’s incredible alignment between our department and our President and Board of Curators. We have — and will — continue to invest in our men’s basketball program and I look forward to introducing the new leader of our program to our community in the near future. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”