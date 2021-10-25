Cuonzo Martin talks secret scrimmages, upcoming season

Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin spoke with reporters via Zoom on Monday as part of the SEC's virtual media days. Martin fielded questions about the Tigers' recent closed scrimmages against Oklahoma State and Creighton and talked about what his new-look roster might look like. Below is video of Martin's press conference, plus a full transcript of everything he had to say.

Question: I don’t typically read too much into these preseason scrimmages, but I’m curious what you saw from some of the freshmen and how you plan to play them come the season? Martin: “I saw some good things. Two quality scrimmages, Oklahoma State and then you’re talking about Creighton. Two different styles, one a physical brand, down your back, dribbling, making plays, and one still fast-paced, but four, sometimes five perimeter shooters. So they really spread you out. And I thought it was a great opportunity for guys like Jordan, especially guarding against bigs that can shoot the ball. But as far as our freshmen, I thought they did good things, because they’ve been in practices and they’re very competitive. They play hard, they understand that. And minus the things that you normally do as a freshman, mistake here, mistake there, the effort is always there. They have the ability to make shots, make plays. But I thought they were very productive, and against two quality opponents.” You guys added the Paul Quinn College game to the schedule pretty recently. I was just wondering what the thought process was behind that addition. “Just an opponent that was, you know, we have people trying to get games all the time, scheduling games, and we just felt like it was an opportunity, having relationships here and there, let’s go ahead and play those guys. And really, giving our guys the chance to play in games, because as you can see, our schedule is a very competitive one. One that I think is one of the best in the country. So far our guys, every game, we talk as coaches, no nights off. There’s simply no nights off. And so a game we feel like we can plug in there and give us another opportunity.” What were the biggest things that you learned about the team in those two scrimmages? “Again, really anxious to play them, more than I’ve ever been before with so many new guys. The things that we saw in practice, you saw the effort, you saw those things in practice, but to actually get in games, see our guys, how hard they play and be truthful. Starting out against Oklahoma State, it was slow for us, because Oklahoma State pretty much has all their guys returning. Physical presence, get after you, shot-blockers, guys getting in the passing lane, and I thought it was beautiful just to go up against them, especially the first five or 10 minutes, to go up against them, so our guys can see what that feels like. Especially our younger guys. Guys that have been in college games know what it feels like, you know what Oklahoma State’s reputation is. Because what we did with both teams, even with Creighton, we didn’t go into the game with a lot of scouting report, film. Both programs just wanted to kind of see, let’s see if our guys can go out there and make plays, and that’s always good, when you can go out, not having a lot of scouting report film and personnel, so now you rely on what you do in practice in most cases, and I thought our guys made some good plays on both sides of the ball. Thought we were aggressive getting into the paint, shooting the ball. We didn’t shoot as well the second game, but I thought we shot it well the first game. But I thought we got into the paint the second game, really did a good job of getting into the paint. So a lot of good things, but again, you have multiple guys that can make plays at the rim, guys that can shoot the ball at the perimeter. When you have multiple guys that can make plays at the rim and get out in transition, that’s a good thing. And then we also saw a lot with Kobe (Brown) at the point. I thought that was very productive for us, as well. Because he’s one of our fastest guys as far as getting downhill, getting into the paint. And he’s always been a willing passer. So that part was good, too.” Who else stood out to you in those scrimmages? “I mean, you don’t get more efficient, I think, in two scrimmages than Javon (Pickett), his production. But again, that’s a business-like approach. He’s battle-tested, he’s been in big games, so he understands. There’s a calming presence for a guy like that, who’s been in situations like that. But very productive making decisions, and yeah, you know, he had six assists and one turnover in the second scrimmage. Again, production. But he’s been in it. So it was just a regular game, it was a regular night. But I thought other guys played well, other guys made plays. Jordan (Wilmore) is really rebounding the basketball. He’s big in space, and really what we have to try to do is get him the ball more in scoring positions at the post, because he’s improved in that area. We have to make sure he’s a threat around the rim, not just getting rebounds and not just making plays as far as blocking shots and protecting the rim. We have to get him the ball where it’s productive.”

Cuonzo Martin believes his 2021-22 squad will have the ability to create mismatches for opponents with its diverse personnel. (Jordan Kodner)

Just overall, where do you think the team is at with about two weeks left until the start of the season? “I think, like anybody, we’re ready to play. Again, I could sit there and use coach-speak, like it’s one game at a time, we still have work to do. Well, everybody has work to do, even when everybody has guys returning, you always have work to do. But I’m ready to play a game, and I think they are, too. But again, it was two good signs. We played against two quality opponents, different styles, different approaches, and I thought our guys were very productive from start to finish in those scrimmages. And a lot of great footage to go by as you move forward.” You’ve always had kind of a traditional big on the floor. This year, could that look different? Could there be times when you don’t have one of your biggest guys out there? How different does that make this team? “What it shows, it makes it difficult to defend. Say you have Kobe or you have a Ronnie DeGray, two guys that play on the perimeter, because it makes it hard to defend if they have a traditional big. Now if they don’t, you can impose your will in and around the rim because you have multiple guys that can post up and make plays and force teams to make decisions. But I like those lineups right now. But also Yaya (Keita) and Jordan have been productive as centers, as well, because of Yaya’s ability to stretch the defense as far as making three-point shots, and his physical presence in and around the rim if there are switches that take place. But again, if you say Kobe’s your point guard and he’s considered guarding the center spot, that’s tough to go against. It’s just, we have to have a presence on a consistent basis when we’re on the defensive side of the ball, if they have a traditional big that’s very productive around the rim.” With so many rosters turning over this year, not just yours but everybody’s, is it going to make scouting early in the season more difficult? Could that be an advantage because nobody really knows what this team looks like? “I think it’ll help you from that standpoint, but on the flip side, if you’re not sound defensively, it can hurt you. Like I said, we went into both of those games with so many unknowns, so i thought that was great. Because we say it all the time as coaches and a staff, rely on your defensive principles. Because often times on the defensive side of the ball, if you can put the ball on the floor, then the other four guys should know where to be, just based on the ball-you-man philosophy. So we spent a lot of time on that. Again, you have very talented teams, team makes adjustments, now in most cases everybody you play has four guys on the floor that can make a shot, make a play. So you have to rely on your communication. I think we’ve done a good job with our communication. But yeah, I think from a scouting standpoint, it’s you do what you do best. And really it comes down to really imposing your will. And teams say it all the time, you do what you do best and you don’t get consumed with the opponent, and I think often times in scouting we can do that.” I know you mentioned the three-point shooting, just what have you seen from your team so far in that area? I know it wasn’t necessarily a strength the past couple of seasons. “I mean, you work on it. And the thing that we say, something real simple, but you try to be consistent with it, follow through your shot, complete the shot. Because that sounds, okay, what do you mean, coach? They should do that. Shoot the ball, follow through, come down, follow through your shot. And I think that’s really important. It’s small, but it’s big. Mechanics before the catch: shot-ready, up, down. Not wasted movements with your feet. And I think those are some of the biggest things. Small, but big, because the follow-through on your shot, that’s the most important shot. When that shot goes, that’s the most important shot, and that’s the one shot we took in that particular moment. We want that shot to go down. And then the other guys are positioned to rebound and get back and do what they do from a defensive standpoint. But it’s really shot mechanics, I think, is the biggest key.” Do you have a sense yet of how deep into the bench you could go with this team? How many guys could see consistent minutes? “I certainly see eight, without question. Nine, it depends on the situation. But certainly eight, without question.” With all these new faces, where are you seeing people kind of slot into roles, and what has that process been like? “Oh, it’s been good. I think the one thing that we’ve — we have multiple guys that can handle the ball, so now you have multiple guys around the rim. So what we’ve focused on the last two weeks is one point guard when the ball goes into the basket. I mean, one ball-handler. So other guys can get out and run. Because when you have multiple guys that can handle it, you have other guys hovering around the rim, waiting on outlets. So get up the floor. I think that’s the most important thing. And as far as roles, we talk about guys that have the ability to catch and shoot, guys that have the ability to shoot the ball, make plays off the bounce, and guys that have the ability to post up. So understand all those things, because you don’t want to limit guys when they have strengths. Guys can post up even if you’re a point guard. If you can post up, we’ll post you up, and we’ll make plays off that. Like for example, Kobe is a guy who can bring the ball up the floor. Bring the ball up the floor, but really, what we spend more time on than actual plays is reading the defense, understanding where we have an advantage. Just because we call a play, well, if Kobe brings the ball up as a point guard and he has a six-foot guy defending him, then at some point the ball has to go to him to force the other team to make a decision. We’re not just running the play just to run it. Let’s take advantage of the situations every time down. That’s really about reading the defense and making plays, and that part has been fun, but we don’t have — outside of Jordan, who’s just a traditional big guy, again Yaya can make threes, but Jordan is probably the only guy that says he’s in and around the rim. But other than that, we have so many moving parts, and it’s tough to defend, when you’re coming out in transition, you’re trying to figure out who does what. That’s not easy. You’re talking about, what, Javon is 6-5, 210, 215 pounds. If you’ve got a smaller guys, he’s going to bury you in the post and make plays, because he has a physical presence to him. So we’ve done a good job of really recognizing — and again, very unselfish guys. Very competitive, but very unselfish guys.”

Cuonzo Martin said junior Kobe Brown could play some point guard this season in addition to spending time in the frontcourt. (Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics)