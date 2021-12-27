Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID, won't coach at Kentucky

Missouri head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Tigers' SEC opener at Kentucky on Wednesday night. No Mizzou players are positive at this time. Martin posted the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

A team spokespersonsaid that Martin will take another test on Monday evening, but the results would not be known in time for the Wednesday game. He still may be available in time for the Wednesday, Jan. 5 home game against Mississippi State.

In Martin's absence, Cornell Mann will be the Tigers' acting head coach in practice and any games Martin misses. Missouri is 6-6 coming off an 88-63 loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights Game on December 22nd. The Illini program went on pause earlier on Monday due to COVID issues within their program.

There are currently 70 Division One programs on pause due to COVID issues, but Missouri intends to play on Wednesday night in Lexington.

