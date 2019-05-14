"I think the biggest thing, being able to handle the ball, and not necessarily between the legs and all that, but just being able to handle the ball and make decisions with the basketball," Martin said of Tilmon. "As big and strong as he is around the rim, people will double him, but we also have to put him in a position, talk about handling the ball and making a decision, where he’s operating out of the elbow and attacking from that standpoint, because it’s hard to double and then trap."

Tilmon's return will benefit Missouri, as he's the only returning player taller than 6-foot-5 from last year's roster who played more than 12 minutes per game. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game as a sophomore. In addition to becoming less foul prone, the issue that has plagued him throughout his college career, Martin said Tilmon needs to improve his jump shot and his ball-handling during the offseason.

"We had some issues with some paperwork in his case," Martin said. "We worked with the NBA for like two straight weeks to try to get him in, they just said, obviously, we can’t do it.”

Center Jeremiah Tilmon , on the other hand, will be back for his junior season. Tilmon announced on April 19 that he would declare for the NBA Draft on April 19, but the NBA apparently did not receive the requisite paperwork to allow him to be eligible for the draft.

Missouri head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with reporters for the first time since the end of the season Tuesday afternoon and provided significant clarity as to the team's roster for the 2019-2020 season. First, Martin confirmed a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman that forward Jontay Porter will remain in the NBA Draft. That's been the expectation since Porter declared for the draft on April 19, and really since he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a scrimmage prior to the season. Porter re-tore his ACL in late March. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a freshman two seasons ago before missing all of his sophomore season.

Tilmon's return and Porter's departure put Missouri at 10 scholarship players for next season. Martin provided an answer Tuesday about who would receive one of the three remaining spots. As has been expected for a while, redshirt freshman Parker Braun, who came to Missouri as a walk-on, will receive a scholarship.

Senior Ronnie Suggs, meanwhile, will not. Suggs received a scholarship for the spring semester last season after Christian Guess departed the team in December. Instead, Suggs will graduate at the end of this week and transfer. Martin said he has already put his name in the transfer portal. Aside from Suggs and forward K.J. Santos, who announced last month that he would transfer, Martin said he expects everyone else on the roster to return for next season.

That left Missouri with two remaining spots for the 2019-2020 season. Shortly after Martin met with the media, Kobe Brown claimed one of those spots. Brown, a three-star wing in the class of 2019, initially committed to Texas A&M but re-opened his recruitment when head coach Billy Kennedy was let go by the school. Martin made it sound Tuesday like he would like to fill one of the two spots for sure, with Brown or someone else, and he may opt to leave the other scholarship vacant.

"I think you can always find talent, but you want to find quality talent in guys that can help you from day one," Martin said. "We’ve honed in on some guys and we’ll see how it goes. And then there’s one that we might not use. So we’ll see.”

Porter's departure raised the question of assistant coach Michael Porter Sr.'s employment status. Martin answered that Tuesday as well. Martin said Porter Sr., who is entering the final season of a three-year, $1.125 million contract, will remain on the staff this season despite the fact that he will no longer have a son on the team. Martin did not specify whether Porter Sr. will retain his current position or be moved to a different role on the staff.

Finally, Martin expressed optimism about the coming year. He voiced excitement about the arrival of signee Tray Jackson and praised point guard Xavier Pinson and forward Mitchell Smith for their development so far this offseason. The key, he said, will be avoiding injuries, which have decimated the roster in each of Martin's first two seasons at Missouri.

Martin said the roster is currently healthy. with the exception of shooting guard Mark Smith. Smith missed 13 games last season due to an ankle injury suffered against Arkansas in January and ultimately underwent surgery on the ankle. Martin said Smith is able to walk without a cast but is still wearing a boot. However, he expressed no concern that Smith might not be ready for the start of next season.

"I think the big key is being healthy," Martin said. "Because I think we have good guard play, I think Jeremiah is as good as any big. I think with the addition of Tray Jackson, a guy that’s 6-8, can make plays off the dribble, can shoot the ball, an aggressive scorer, and the addition of Dru Smith, a talented basketball player, with the guys returning, I like our chances against anybody.”