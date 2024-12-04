Dakotah Terrell joins Mizzou with 'monster' potential at tight end

Dakotah Terrell bloomed late.

It wasn't until his junior year at Pocola (Okla.) High that he showed off his true ceiling as an athlete. Leading up to that point, Terrell excelled at basketball, growing to 6-foot-9, 215 pounds and receiving three mid-major offers.

"The best thing about Dakotah is just that he hasn't even scratched his potential in his work ethic," Pocola coach Jason Parker said in September. "His work ethic and his mindset are just perfect for what you'd want for a kid in college."

Parker knew something had clicked for Terrell, four games in to the 2023 season. Terrell -- a Class of 2025 athlete -- made multiple cuts up field, displaying a new-found burst on the football field.

Terrell ran with more fluidity in his routes, boasted more quickness and posted career-best numbers at wide receiver.

"I played Division-I ball, and just seeing him move like that, I knew it was different," Parker said. "There was just a few things over the course of that year like he really just got good at football that year."