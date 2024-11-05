Advertisement
Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou
Strongside defensive end Joshua Lewis pledged to Missouri in April.
• Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: The women's games 28-29
As we near the end of the season in my predictions, here are the Tigers' matchups with Kentucky and Ole Miss.
• Kyle McAreavy
Three-star safety James Dunnigan Jr. receives first SEC offer from Mizzou
Class of 2026 defensive back James Dunnigan Jr. visited Missouri on Sept. 21.
• Kenny Van Doren
A look ahead: The final third of the season
After taking a look back this morning, let’s take a look ahead at what’s to come in the final third of the season.
• Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou offers rising WR Baron Marshall, brother of Tigers defensive tackle
Class of 2028 wide receiver Baron Marshall scheduled a visit to Missouri for Nov. 9.
• Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: The women's games 28-29
As we near the end of the season in my predictions, here are the Tigers' matchups with Kentucky and Ole Miss.
• Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou commit Dakotah Terrell recaps official visit, previews signing day
