The Tigers still have one game left on their 2023 slate, a matchup against No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. in Arlington, Texas. But now we finally know what Mizzou's 2024 schedule will look like. In June, the Southeastern Conference revealed the conference opponents for all 16 conference members, but on Wednesday, the league revealed the dates of those games. Here is Missouri's slate.

Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Murray State Week 2, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Boston College Week 4, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt Week 5, Sept. 28: OPEN Week 6, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M Week 7, Oct. 12: at UMass Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn Week 9, Oct. 26: at Alabama Week 10, Nov. 2: OPEN Week 11, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma Week 12, Nov. 16: at South Carolina Week 13, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, the other 14 teams will have to play either Texas or Oklahoma. For Missouri, it'll host Oklahoma which would re-ignite the Tiger-Sooner Peace Pipe rivalry. The Tigers will also host SEC foes Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, as well as Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College in non-conference matchups. Mizzou will be on the road to face the reigning SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Also, the Tigers have a road game against UMass scheduled for Oct. 12. right in the middle of their SEC slate.