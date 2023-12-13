Dates for Missouri football's 2024 SEC schedule revealed
The Tigers still have one game left on their 2023 slate, a matchup against No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. in Arlington, Texas. But now we finally know what Mizzou's 2024 schedule will look like.
In June, the Southeastern Conference revealed the conference opponents for all 16 conference members, but on Wednesday, the league revealed the dates of those games.
Here is Missouri's slate.
Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Murray State
Week 2, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo
Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Boston College
Week 4, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt
Week 5, Sept. 28: OPEN
Week 6, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
Week 7, Oct. 12: at UMass
Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 26: at Alabama
Week 10, Nov. 2: OPEN
Week 11, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma
Week 12, Nov. 16: at South Carolina
Week 13, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas
With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, the other 14 teams will have to play either Texas or Oklahoma.
For Missouri, it'll host Oklahoma which would re-ignite the Tiger-Sooner Peace Pipe rivalry.
The Tigers will also host SEC foes Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, as well as Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College in non-conference matchups.
Mizzou will be on the road to face the reigning SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Also, the Tigers have a road game against UMass scheduled for Oct. 12. right in the middle of their SEC slate.
Each team will have two open dates this season.
This will be the first year since 1991 there won't be divisions in the conference. The SEC Championship game will be determined by the top two teams atop the standings at the end of the regular season.
The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on the balance of schedule strength and traditional opponents.
The first factor was based on each school's conference win percentage since 2012 (the last time the SEC expanded), and that includes the Longhorns and Sooners' win percentages in the Big 12.
Every school's schedule next year will have four opponents, two home and two away, whose win percentage ranked among the top eight win percentages in the conference since 2012. Furthermore, every school's schedule will include four opponents, two home and two away, whose win percentage ranked among the bottom eight win percentages in the conference since 2012.
For now, this schedule is exclusive to the 2024 season with the league planning to revisit talks of a nine-game conference schedule and potential permanent rivalries down the line.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage