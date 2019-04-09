At least on paper, Monday night’s college basketball national title game, in which Virginia took down Texas Tech 85-77, wasn’t exactly the sexiest matchup. Neither the Red Raiders nor Cavaliers would be considered a basketball blue-blood, with Virginia last making the Final Four in 1980 prior to this season, and Texas Tech never having done so. Plus, the plodding, defensive-oriented styles of both teams likely didn’t scintillate viewers. But the fact that those two teams met with a national title on the line should have excited some fans outside of Charlottesville and Lubbock — and not just the crowd of basketball coaches who like to constantly remind younger generations that “defense wins championships.” A Texas Tech-Virginia matchup provides hope for Missouri fans that Cuonzo Martin could someday lead the program to the sport’s biggest stage.

Cuonzo Martin's teams have always been built on defense. Jordan Kodner

Like Missouri, neither Virginia nor Texas Tech possesses the facilities or budget of perennial contenders like Kentucky or Duke. Neither is a fixture at the top of the annual recruiting rankings, either (although it is worth pointing out that Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class, which produced the team’s three leading scorers and a key reserve this year, ranked No. 3 in the country). But perhaps most importantly, both teams match up stylistically with Martin’s blueprint at Missouri. That is to say, both value defense above all else. Texas Tech finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency, with Virginia close behind at No. 5. Since arriving at Missouri just over than two years ago, Martin has constantly preached the value of defense. According to the Ken Pomeroy ratings, Missouri ranked No. 43 nationally in defensive efficiency during the 2017-2018 season. This year, even though the team struggled overall, it still ranked No. 50 in defensive efficiency. Admittedly, the Tigers still have a long way to go to match the elite defenses of Texas Tech and Virginia — and some ground to make up on the offensive end as well — but as Missouri’s players gain more experience under Martin (and if they stay healthy), it would make sense for the team to improve defensively. Here are a three similarities between Missouri and the two participants in Monday’s title game, as well as a three areas the Tigers need to improve to make themselves more like Texas Tech and Virginia. Similarity: Lineup construction. During the past year, much has been made of Missouri’s — and seemingly everyone else’s — push to play “positionless basketball.” Like Martin, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has been quoted as describing his team’s style as “positionless.” While it is easy to argue that both the Red Raiders and Tigers had pretty clearly defined positions for much of this season, there are some similarities in the two teams’ lineups. For both teams, a 6-foot-10 center serves as the anchor of the defense. Despite his struggles Monday, Tariq Owens served as a powerful deterrent at the rim for Texas Tech. Jeremiah Tilmon played that role for Missouri (at least in theory). Both teams surrounded their big man with four athletic, versatile players ranging from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-8. While Virginia had a bit more size than Missouri, it, too, generally surrounded a center with three guards and 6-foot-7 DeAndre Hunter. Missouri should have plenty of options who can play the one through three spots next season. Like this year, the big question mark will be at power forward. Virginia and Texas Tech both had projected lottery picks in the NBA Draft at those spots in Hunter and Jarrett Culver, while Missouri will likely rely heavily on true freshman Tray Jackson next season. Jackson has a similar skillset to Hunter and Culver, but expecting him to play to Martin’s defensive standards right away might be too much to ask. Difference: Lack of shot-blocking. While Missouri’s lineup may be constructed similarly to Texas Tech and Virginia, the Tigers struggled mightily to protect the rim this season, an area in which both of the two finalists excelled. Texas Tech ranked No. 5 nationally in block percentage, swatting 15.6 percent of opponent shots. Virginia ranked No. 26, blocking 13.1 percent. Missouri, meanwhile, blocked just 5.2 percent of opponent shots, which ranked No. 336 out of 353 Division One teams. A major reason for the Tigers’ shot-blocking struggles was that frequent foul trouble made Tilmon hesitant to look for shot-blocking opportunities. Tilmon, Missouri’s leading shot blocker, averaged 0.8 rejections per game. Meanwhile, Owens averaged 2.46, and Virginia center Mamadi Diakite averaged 1.85. Moral of the story: It’s difficult to field an elite defense without a shot-blocking presence that can deter opponents from attacking the rim.

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon has seen his defensive aggressiveness undermined by foul trouble. Jordan Kodner