News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 10:06:36 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Mizzou Depth Chart

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri released its depth chart on Monday morning at SEC Media Days. While this is likely to change frequently before the start of the season, this is where things will start when Mizzou opens camp in a couple of weeks. The depth chart does not include newcomers who arrived on campus this summer. We will update this throughout the season as things change.

2019 Summer Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Kelly Bryant

Taylor Powell


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie


TE

Albert Okwuewgbunam

Daniel Parker Jr.


WR

Johnathan Nance

Kam Scott


WR

Johnathon Johnson

Dominic Gicinto

Barrett Banister

WR

Jalen Knox

Alex Ofodile


LT

Yasir Durant

Javon Foster

LG

Larry Borom OR

Case Cook


C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

Jonah Dubinski


RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Mike Ruth

RT

Hyrin White

Bobby Lawrence


2019 Summer Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Franklin Agbasimere

Sci Martin


DT

Jordan Elliott

Markell Utsey

Antar Thompson


DT

Kobie Whiteside OR

Akial Byers

Chris Daniels

DE

Chris Turner

Jatorian Hansford

Akial Byers

LB

Nick Bolton

Aubrey Miller

Chad Bailey


LB

Cale Garrett

Jamal Brooks

Cameron Wilkins


CB

DeMarkus Acy

Adam Sparks

Richaud Floyd

Chris Mills

CB

Christian Holmes

Jarvis Ware

Chris Shearin

S

Ronnell Perkins

Khalil Oliver


SS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams



FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Jordan Ulmer



2019 Summer Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team

PK

Tucker McCann


LS

Jake Hoffman


P

Tucker McCann
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}