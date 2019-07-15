2019 Mizzou Depth Chart
Missouri released its depth chart on Monday morning at SEC Media Days. While this is likely to change frequently before the start of the season, this is where things will start when Mizzou opens camp in a couple of weeks. The depth chart does not include newcomers who arrived on campus this summer. We will update this throughout the season as things change.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
Kelly Bryant
|
Taylor Powell
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
|
TE
|
Albert Okwuewgbunam
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
|
WR
|
Johnathan Nance
|
Kam Scott
|
|
WR
|
Johnathon Johnson
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
Barrett Banister
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox
|
Alex Ofodile
|
|
LT
|
Yasir Durant
|
Javon Foster
|
LG
|
Larry Borom OR
|
Case Cook
|
|
C
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
Jonah Dubinski
|
|
RG
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
Mike Ruth
|
RT
|
Hyrin White
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Franklin Agbasimere
|
Sci Martin
|
|
DT
|
Jordan Elliott
|
Markell Utsey
|
Antar Thompson
|
|
DT
|
Kobie Whiteside OR
|
Akial Byers
|
Chris Daniels
|
DE
|
Chris Turner
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
Akial Byers
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Aubrey Miller
|
Chad Bailey
|
|
LB
|
Cale Garrett
|
Jamal Brooks
|
Cameron Wilkins
|
|
CB
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
Adam Sparks
|
Richaud Floyd
|
Chris Mills
|
CB
|
Christian Holmes
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Chris Shearin
|
S
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
Khalil Oliver
|
|
SS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|
|
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jordan Ulmer
|
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
PK
|
Tucker McCann
|
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
|
P
|
Tucker McCann