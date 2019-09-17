News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 10:09:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Week Four Mizzou Depth Chart

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Saturday's game against SEMO. We will update this throughout the season as things change.

2019 Summer Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Kelly Bryant

Taylor Powell


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie


TE

Albert Okwuewgbunam

Daniel Parker Jr.


WR

Johnathan Nance

Maurice Massey


WR

Johnathon Johnson

Dominic Gicinto OR

Barrett Banister

WR

Jalen Knox OR

Kam Scott


LT

Yasir Durant

Javon Foster

LG

Case Cook OR

Larry Borom


C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

Case Cook


RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Thalen Robinson

RT

Hyrin White OR

Bobby Lawrence


2019 Summer Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

DE

Chris Turner

Franklin Agbasimere OR

Isaiah McGuire

DT

Jordan Elliott

Markell Utsey


DT

Kobie Whiteside

Akial Byers


DE

Jatorian Hansford

Tre Williams


LB

Nick Bolton

Cameron Wilkins


LB

Cale Garrett

Jamal Brooks


CB

DeMarkus Acy

Adam Sparks


CB

Jarvis Ware

Christian Holmes


S

Khalil Oliver OR

Ronnell Perkins


SS

Tyree Gillespie

Martez Manuel


FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Jordan Ulmer


2019 Summer Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team

PK

Tucker McCann


LS

Jake Hoffman


P

Tucker McCann

KR

Tyler Badie

Larry Rountree III

Kam Scott

Jalen Knox

PR

Richaud Floyd

Johnathon Johnson
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}