Week Four Mizzou Depth Chart
Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Saturday's game against SEMO. We will update this throughout the season as things change.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
Kelly Bryant
|
Taylor Powell
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
|
TE
|
Albert Okwuewgbunam
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
|
WR
|
Johnathan Nance
|
Maurice Massey
|
|
WR
|
Johnathon Johnson
|
Dominic Gicinto OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Kam Scott
|
|
LT
|
Yasir Durant
|
Javon Foster
|
LG
|
Case Cook OR
|
Larry Borom
|
|
C
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
Case Cook
|
|
RG
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
Thalen Robinson
|
RT
|
Hyrin White OR
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
DE
|
Chris Turner
|
Franklin Agbasimere OR
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
DT
|
Jordan Elliott
|
Markell Utsey
|
|
DT
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
Akial Byers
|
|
DE
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
Tre Williams
|
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Cameron Wilkins
|
|
LB
|
Cale Garrett
|
Jamal Brooks
|
|
CB
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
Adam Sparks
|
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Christian Holmes
|
|
S
|
Khalil Oliver OR
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
|
SS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Martez Manuel
|
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jordan Ulmer
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
PK
|
Tucker McCann
|
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
|
P
|
Tucker McCann
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Larry Rountree III
|
Kam Scott
|
Jalen Knox
|
PR
|
Richaud Floyd
|
Johnathon Johnson