News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 10:08:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Week Seven Mizzou Depth Chart

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. We will update this throughout the season as things change.

2019 Week 7 Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Kelly Bryant

Taylor Powell


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie


TE

Albert Okwuewgbunam

Daniel Parker Jr.


WR

Jonathan Nance

Dominic Gicinto


WR

Johnathon Johnson

Barrett Banister


WR

Jalen Knox OR

Kam Scott


LT

Yasir Durant

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Case Cook

Mike Ruth


C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

Thalen Robinson


RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Xavier Delgado

RT

Larry Borom OR

Hyrin White


2019 Week 7 Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

DE

Chris Turner

Isaiah McGuire

Franklin Agbasimere

DT

Jordan Elliott

Markell Utsey


DT

Kobie Whiteside

Akial Byers


DE

Jatorian Hansford

Tre Williams


LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey


LB

Cameron Wilkins OR

Jamal Brooks


CB

DeMarkus Acy

Adam Sparks


CB

Jarvis Ware

Christian Holmes


S

Khalil Oliver

Ronnell Perkins


SS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams


FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Martez Manuel


2019 Week 7 Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team

PK

Tucker McCann


LS

Jake Hoffman


P

Tucker McCann

KR

Tyler Badie

Larry Rountree III

Kam Scott

Jalen Knox

PR

Cade Musser OR

Richaud Floyd
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}