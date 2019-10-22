News More News
Week Eight Mizzou Depth Chart

Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Saturday's game against Kentucky. We will update this throughout the season as things change.

2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Kelly Bryant

Taylor Powell


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie


TE

Albert Okwuewgbunam

Daniel Parker Jr.


WR

Jonathan Nance

Dominic Gicinto


WR

Johnathon Johnson

Barrett Banister


WR

Jalen Knox OR

Kam Scott


LT

Yasir Durant

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Case Cook

Mike Ruth


C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

Thalen Robinson


RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Xavier Delgado

RT

Larry Borom OR

Hyrin White


2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chris Turner

Isaiah McGuire

DT

Jordan Elliott

Markell Utsey

DT

Kobie Whiteside

Akial Byers

DE

Jatorian Hansford

Tre Williams

LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey

LB

Cameron Wilkins OR

Jamal Brooks

CB

DeMarkus Acy

Adam Sparks

CB

Jarvis Ware

Christian Holmes

S

Khalil Oliver

Ronnell Perkins

SS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Martez Manuel
2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team

PK

Tucker McCann


LS

Jake Hoffman


P

Tucker McCann

KR

Tyler Badie

Larry Rountree III

Kam Scott

Jalen Knox

PR

Richaud Floyd OR

Caleb Musser
