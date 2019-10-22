Week Eight Mizzou Depth Chart
Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Saturday's game against Kentucky. We will update this throughout the season as things change.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
Kelly Bryant
|
Taylor Powell
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
|
TE
|
Albert Okwuewgbunam
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
|
WR
|
Jonathan Nance
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
|
WR
|
Johnathon Johnson
|
Barrett Banister
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Kam Scott
|
|
LT
|
Yasir Durant
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Case Cook
|
Mike Ruth
|
|
C
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
Thalen Robinson
|
|
RG
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
Xavier Delgado
|
RT
|
Larry Borom OR
|
Hyrin White
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chris Turner
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
DT
|
Jordan Elliott
|
Markell Utsey
|
DT
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
Akial Byers
|
DE
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
Tre Williams
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Chad Bailey
|
LB
|
Cameron Wilkins OR
|
Jamal Brooks
|
CB
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
Adam Sparks
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Christian Holmes
|
S
|
Khalil Oliver
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
SS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Martez Manuel
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
PK
|
Tucker McCann
|
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
|
P
|
Tucker McCann
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Larry Rountree III
|
Kam Scott
|
Jalen Knox
|
PR
|
Richaud Floyd OR
|
Caleb Musser