In recent weeks, Missouri announced contract extensions for both head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. PowerMizzou.com has received the details of those extensions through an open records request. Drinkwitz's extension added one year to his previous contract, meaning he is under contract with Missouri through the 2028 football season. The first two years of the deal will pay him $9 million guaranteed, the next two will pay $9.25 million and the final year will pay $9.5 million. The extension Drinkwitz signed last year paid him $6 million in 2023 with $250,000 raises over the next four years. So the new deal is a raise of $2.75 million guaranteed in year one. Here are the incentives in the deal.

Advertisement

Eli Drinkwitz Contract Incentives Category Amount SEC Coach of the Year $50,000 CFP Appearance $250,000 CFP Quarterfinal Appearance $300,000 CFP Semifinal Appearance $450,000 CFP Championship Appearance $600,000 CFP National Championship $750,000

The annual guarantee puts Drinkwitz approximately even with Josh Heupel ($9 million), Lane Kiffin ($9 million) and Mark Stoops ($9.014 million). The only coaches making more in the SEC are Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Brian Kelly. Should Missouri fire Drinkwitz without cause the school would owe him 75% of the amount remaining on the contract. If Drinkwitz leaves on his own, he would owe the school $5 million through December 1, 2025, $4 million through December 1, 2027 and $3 million through December 1, 2028. If he leaves between December 2, 2028 and the end of the contract on January 15, 2029, he would owe $1 million.

Moore, who led Missouri to a season in which it was one of the most improved offenses in the country, got a raise of $350,000 on his new deal. He made $850,000 in 2023, his first year as the Tigers' offensive coordinator. He will be guaranteed $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025. Moore also is due to receive a $30,000 signing bonus on January 31, 2024. If Missouri fires Moore before the end of the contract it would owe him the remainder of the guaranteed money. Should Moore leave, his buyout through December 31, 2024 is $850,000. It drops to $425,000 between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Here are Moore's incentives. Moore's deal could max out at $1.385 million in 2024.

Kirby Moore Contract Incentives Category Amount Academic Achievement $10,000 SEC Championship Game Appearance $25,000 SEC Championship $50,000 Non-SEC bowl $15,000 SEC Group of 6 Bowl $20,000 New Year's Six Bowl $30,000 CFP Appearance $40,000 CFP Quarterfinals Appearance $45,000 CFP Semifinals Appearance $50,000 CFP Championship Game Appearance $60,000 CFP Championship $75,000 10 wins $5000 11 wins $10,000 12 or more wins $15,000 Top 25 Final Ranking $5000 Broyles Award Finalist $5000 Broyles Award Winner $10,000