Details of new contracts for Eli Drinkwitz and Kirby Moore
In recent weeks, Missouri announced contract extensions for both head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. PowerMizzou.com has received the details of those extensions through an open records request.
Drinkwitz's extension added one year to his previous contract, meaning he is under contract with Missouri through the 2028 football season. The first two years of the deal will pay him $9 million guaranteed, the next two will pay $9.25 million and the final year will pay $9.5 million.
The extension Drinkwitz signed last year paid him $6 million in 2023 with $250,000 raises over the next four years. So the new deal is a raise of $2.75 million guaranteed in year one.
Here are the incentives in the deal.
|Category
|Amount
|
SEC Coach of the Year
|
$50,000
|
CFP Appearance
|
$250,000
|
CFP Quarterfinal Appearance
|
$300,000
|
CFP Semifinal Appearance
|
$450,000
|
CFP Championship Appearance
|
$600,000
|
CFP National Championship
|
$750,000
The annual guarantee puts Drinkwitz approximately even with Josh Heupel ($9 million), Lane Kiffin ($9 million) and Mark Stoops ($9.014 million). The only coaches making more in the SEC are Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Brian Kelly.
Should Missouri fire Drinkwitz without cause the school would owe him 75% of the amount remaining on the contract. If Drinkwitz leaves on his own, he would owe the school $5 million through December 1, 2025, $4 million through December 1, 2027 and $3 million through December 1, 2028. If he leaves between December 2, 2028 and the end of the contract on January 15, 2029, he would owe $1 million.
Moore, who led Missouri to a season in which it was one of the most improved offenses in the country, got a raise of $350,000 on his new deal. He made $850,000 in 2023, his first year as the Tigers' offensive coordinator. He will be guaranteed $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025. Moore also is due to receive a $30,000 signing bonus on January 31, 2024.
If Missouri fires Moore before the end of the contract it would owe him the remainder of the guaranteed money. Should Moore leave, his buyout through December 31, 2024 is $850,000. It drops to $425,000 between January 1 and December 31, 2025.
Here are Moore's incentives. Moore's deal could max out at $1.385 million in 2024.
|Category
|Amount
|
Academic Achievement
|
$10,000
|
SEC Championship Game Appearance
|
$25,000
|
SEC Championship
|
$50,000
|
Non-SEC bowl
|
$15,000
|
SEC Group of 6 Bowl
|
$20,000
|
New Year's Six Bowl
|
$30,000
|
CFP Appearance
|
$40,000
|
CFP Quarterfinals Appearance
|
$45,000
|
CFP Semifinals Appearance
|
$50,000
|
CFP Championship Game Appearance
|
$60,000
|
CFP Championship
|
$75,000
|
10 wins
|
$5000
|
11 wins
|
$10,000
|
12 or more wins
|
$15,000
|
Top 25 Final Ranking
|
$5000
|
Broyles Award Finalist
|
$5000
|
Broyles Award Winner
|
$10,000
PowerMizzou.com also submitted an open records request for the contract extension signed by Blake Baker in December before he accepted the LSU defensive coordinator position last Friday. That request has not been fulfilled, though sources told PowerMizzou.com Baker would have made $1.9 million in 2024 with annual raises built in for 2025 and 2026.
The Tigers are currently searching for Baker's replacement.
