Earlier this week, Mizzou and the University of Memphis both announced the September 2023 football game between the two schools would be played at The Dome at America's Center. The game was originally supposed to be played in Memphis, but in exchange for approximately $1 million according to Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch, the game was moved. That figure includes game tickets with a value of up to $250,000. That game is just one part of a ten-event "Zou to the Lou" series agreed to between Mizzou and the St. Louis Sports Commission. Through an open records request, PowerMizzou.com obtained further details of the agreement.

In a letter of agreement signed on October 3, 2022 by Mizzou Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois, Board of Curators representative Casey Forbis and St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito, the school agrees to hold "approximately ten" athletic competitions in St. Louis between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. The football game against Memphis is the only game specified in the agreement. The rest of the events must be regular season games for that team, i.e., not an exhibition game. For the football game, the $250,000 worth of tickets for Memphis will be sold by Memphis. According to the letter, Missouri will control "75% of the 'best seats' tickets in the lower bowl." All suite tickets will be controlled by The Dome. The letter of agreement also allows the St. Louis Sports Commission to compensate Mizzou athletes under name, image and likeness rules for marketing and promotion of the events in the series. The Commission is not obligated to do so and any NIL deals will be at the sole discretion of the Commission.