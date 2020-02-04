Missouri football underwent drastic changes in December. Barry Odom was out, Eli Drinkwitz was in and it was a new era for the Tigers. But not everything is new. Drinkwitz retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Brick Haley and cornerbacks coach David Gibbs.

Haley served as Missouri’s interim coach beginning on December 1 when Odom was relieved of his duties. Two weeks later, Drinkwitz officially announced he would retain Haley.

“It’s just the life of a coach,” Haley said on Monday. “You’ve been in it long enough, there’s only two kinds of coaches: Those who have been hired and those that’s gonna be fired. That’s just the way it works. You go through the process, do the things you need to do to take care of the program and hopefully you’re one of those guys that’s gonna be retained.”

Haley had “a couple of conversations” with Drinkwitz and both sides determined it would be a fit for him to stay.

“I think it’s always good when you have an opportunity to stay,” Haley said. “You don’t have to move, you don’t have to pack up, kids don’t have to start a new school and find new friends. All those things. It’s very convenient if you have an opportunity to stay.”

Likewise, Walters and Gibbs were kept on by the new coach in moves officially announced three and four days after Haley, respectively.

“I wasn’t worried about not having a job somewhere. Just the uncertainty of not knowing where that place was going to be,” Walters said. “This is a great place, man. Columbia is an awesome town and University of Missouri is a great institution.”

The moves—or lack thereof—on defense ease some of the chaos that can come with a coaching change, especially for the players.

“One of the things that was attractive about staying was just the continuity,” Walters said. “We got two new coaches, but didn’t want the players to have a whole bunch of new coaches.

“They know what I’m thinking and I know what they’re thinking.”

“There’s a sense of comfort just knowing the day in, day out process of how we’re going to do things on defense,” Gibbs said. “It will make it an easy transition for our players, most of the defensive guys are coming back. We should have a chance to be pretty good again.”