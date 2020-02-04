Drinkwitz blends continuity, new blood on defensive staff
Missouri football underwent drastic changes in December. Barry Odom was out, Eli Drinkwitz was in and it was a new era for the Tigers. But not everything is new. Drinkwitz retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Brick Haley and cornerbacks coach David Gibbs.
Haley served as Missouri’s interim coach beginning on December 1 when Odom was relieved of his duties. Two weeks later, Drinkwitz officially announced he would retain Haley.
“It’s just the life of a coach,” Haley said on Monday. “You’ve been in it long enough, there’s only two kinds of coaches: Those who have been hired and those that’s gonna be fired. That’s just the way it works. You go through the process, do the things you need to do to take care of the program and hopefully you’re one of those guys that’s gonna be retained.”
Haley had “a couple of conversations” with Drinkwitz and both sides determined it would be a fit for him to stay.
“I think it’s always good when you have an opportunity to stay,” Haley said. “You don’t have to move, you don’t have to pack up, kids don’t have to start a new school and find new friends. All those things. It’s very convenient if you have an opportunity to stay.”
Likewise, Walters and Gibbs were kept on by the new coach in moves officially announced three and four days after Haley, respectively.
“I wasn’t worried about not having a job somewhere. Just the uncertainty of not knowing where that place was going to be,” Walters said. “This is a great place, man. Columbia is an awesome town and University of Missouri is a great institution.”
The moves—or lack thereof—on defense ease some of the chaos that can come with a coaching change, especially for the players.
“One of the things that was attractive about staying was just the continuity,” Walters said. “We got two new coaches, but didn’t want the players to have a whole bunch of new coaches.
“They know what I’m thinking and I know what they’re thinking.”
“There’s a sense of comfort just knowing the day in, day out process of how we’re going to do things on defense,” Gibbs said. “It will make it an easy transition for our players, most of the defensive guys are coming back. We should have a chance to be pretty good again.”
Missouri finished 15th in the country in scoring defense and 14th in total defense under Walters’ leadership a season ago. From the outside, the coaching moves since Odom was let go have the appearance of a directive to not try to fix a defense that wasn’t broken and retool an offense that clearly was.
“I don’t think so,” Walters said when asked about that perception. “Every year your roster changes. We’re not the same personnel as we were last year. Are there thing that we’re going to keep? Absolutely. I thought there were some things that we did really well so we’ll try to build on that, but at the same time you’ve got to learn your roster and know what their strengths and weaknesses are and you’ve got to cater to that.
“I’m sure it will look very similar to last year, but there will be some changes for sure.”
There have been some departures. Jordan Elliott left early for the NFL and Christian Holmes transferred. But by and large, the defensive personnel has stayed intact.
“They hired the right guy in coach Drinkwitz,” Walters said. “I think he’s perfect for this place. I love what he’s doing with the direction he’s taking it and the vision he has. Everything is so clear and concise and enthusiastic. It’s easy to be drawn to all of that. I think you’re seeing that from our kids and we haven’t even been here full time yet.”
“I love his energy, love his enthusiasm that he brings each and every day,” Gibbs added. “He’s obviously a young offensive-minded head coach that has earned his stripes, earned his way up the ladder. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been.”
As Walters said, every year the roster changes, and there were two new additions to the defensive staff he’ll oversee. Charlie Harbison will coach the hybrid strong safety position that was manned mostly by Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver a year ago. D.J. Smith comes in to coach linebackers. He may have the easiest transition as he walks into a room that probably has Missouri’s best returning player.
“That’s a plus absolutely,” Smith said. "Nick Bolton, he’s an outstanding young man on and off the field. The tape speaks for itself and I’m excited to work with him.”
While the new coaches haven’t had many chances to get to know their players yet, they have had a few weeks to build some chemistry with the trio of defensive assistants Drinkwitz retained.
“Been awesome. Coach Walters is awesome,” Harbison said. “I worked with Brick before and coach Gibbs he speaks for itself, his experience. DJ came with us. It’s gelling real well and I’m excited.”
Much of the transition so far hasn’t even revolved around football.
“You tell them what spots to eat in town, what schools they need to be looking for their kids and also you give insight into the roster and sort of what some players might need or what buttons need to be pushed,” Walters said. “You kind of give insight into what things need to be changed, what things that you feel like can be enhanced. Anytime you’ve got just a background about the community and how it operates, I think it’s definitely a benefit.
“I’m excited with coach (Harbison) and coach DJ. I definitely think they enhance our room as a defensive coaching staff.”
“It’s been really good so far,” Smith said. “I’ve enjoyed those guys. They’ve enjoyed me, hopefully.”
After an offseason of transition, the collection of returners and newcomers will be charged with helping Drinkwitz take the program to a new level.
“He’s the head coach,” Haley said. “Let’s roll with it.”