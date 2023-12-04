After a breakout 10-2 season in his fourth year at Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press on Monday. The voters were 14 writers and broadcasters that cover the conference.
Drinkwitz's Tigers are ranked No. 9 nationally and will face No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29.
Drinkwitz had plenty of help in earning the honors. Seven Mizzou players were named all-SEC on Monday, including five first-teamers and one unanimous selection.
Cody Schrader, who led the SEC with 1,499 rushing yards and leads the country with 124.92 yards per game, was a unanimous first-team selection by the panel. He was one of five players named on every ballot. Schrader is a finalist for the Burlsworth Award for the nation's best player who began his career as a walk-on. The winner will be announced at 7:00 Monday night.
Joining Schrader on the first-team were wide receiver Luther Burden III (83 receptions, 1197 yards, 8 touchdowns), offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive end Darius Robinson (12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (11 pass breakups, 4 interceptions). Alabama was the only other team with five players selected to the first team.