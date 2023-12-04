After a breakout 10-2 season in his fourth year at Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press on Monday. The voters were 14 writers and broadcasters that cover the conference. Drinkwitz's Tigers are ranked No. 9 nationally and will face No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29. Drinkwitz had plenty of help in earning the honors. Seven Mizzou players were named all-SEC on Monday, including five first-teamers and one unanimous selection.

