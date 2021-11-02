Drinkwitz remains coy about Bazelak's health, backup QBs

“We keep asking hypothetical questions,” he said. “Like, let's go practice Tuesday. I'll have a lot more answers after today's practice, where we're at. Then practice Wednesday and see where we're at. And then we'll find out Thursday where the injury report is, and then we'll go from there.”

Drinkwitz continued to describe Bazelak’s ailment as a “soft tissue injury,” but he didn’t provide a specific diagnosis or timetable for his return. He did not rule Bazelak out against Georgia, saying “we won’t know anything until we get through practice.” The team’s Tuesday afternoon practice, normally open to reporters for observation, will be closed. Drinkwitz said Missouri will release an injury report Thursday, like usual.

Addressing members of the media during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t provide a substantive update on Bazelak’s status. Bazelak left Missouri’s win at Vanderbilt Saturday during the fourth quarter after being tackled on a quarterback keeper and did not return. He was replaced by true freshman Tyler Macon .

Anyone hoping for an update on whether Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak will suit up when the Tigers take the field Saturday against No. 1 Georgia — or who will start in his place if not — will have to keep waiting, at least until Thursday.

The first eight weeks of the season would suggest that, if Bazelak is healthy enough to take the field, he’ll continue to start, as he has for Missouri’s past 16 games. Drinkwitz said the fact that the Tigers will face No. 1 Georgia and its fearsome defense on Saturday won’t impact who starts behind center, nor will the fact that the Tigers host a less-accomplished opponent in South Carolina the following week.

“If you’re deemed ready to play, you’re ready to play, so that's not gonna impact the decision at all,” Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz also declined to reveal who would start if Bazelak is unable to play. After the game Saturday, he made sure not to anoint Macon the No. 2 signal-caller even after he replaced Bazelak, saying the decision to play Macon was “situational.” Tuesday, he said it’s possible the team could utilize both Macon and fellow St. Louis native Brady Cook in different spots. Neither Macon nor Cook has started a college game.

“It could have been a situation where both of them would have played (against Vanderbilt),” Drinkwitz said. “The last drive, four-minute offense was more, okay, that was going to be more of what we wanted to do, and then you add the quarterback run element — which Brady does actually run the ball pretty well, too. Had it been a different situation, maybe Brady is more comfortable in some of the other schemes that we have and we’re putting him in the game with the schemes that we’re running right there.”

Macon didn’t throw a pass after replacing Bazelak at Vanderbilt. He rushed two times for eight yards and a touchdown. On the season, Macon has completed three of four passes for 69 yards and a score, while Cook has completed all four of his attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Asked specifically about Macon’s development, Drinkwitz said he’s been pleased with Macon’s work ethic but made clear he has some room for improvement, particularly when it comes to learning the playbook.

“He's one of these guys that works out all the time on his own, comes in, works on his weaknesses,” Drinkwitz said. “And so he's continuing to improve. … Knowledge of the playbook and repetition of schemes aren't probably where you wish there would be, but I think that is what he would tell you, so he would be more comfortable. But, you know, proud of the way he's attacked his opportunity.”

Even before Bazelak went down due to injury, Drinkwitz has faced some questions about his quarterback usage this season. He hasn’t shown a willingness to rotate signal-callers, and even when Bazelak struggled against Texas A&M and Tennessee, he played every offensive snap. Prior to Saturday, the only time the backups saw the field was after Missouri had built a 30-plus point lead in the second half against Southeast Missouri.

Tuesday, Drinkwitz said he’s not opposed to the idea of using more than one quarterback. It’s just that, so far this season, Bazelak has been the best option behind center.

“We’re going to play the best person who gives us a chance to win the game,” Drinkwitz said. “So if we felt like multiple quarterbacks give us a better chance to win the game, then we’d do that. To this point, that hasn’t been the case.”