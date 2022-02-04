Drinkwitz's staff shake-ups include new 'No. 2' on defense

Eli Drinkwitz will still be in charge of the Missouri offense, and Steve Wilks will still coordinate the defense in 2022. Aside from that, Drinkwitz’s coaching staff will look quite a bit different in his third season. Three of the 10 full-time assistants under Drinkwitz are new to the Missouri staff. Another, defensive tackles coach Al Davis, will spend his first full season as an on-field assistant after starting last year as an analyst. Plus, two other assistants have seen their position coaching duties change in Bush Hamdan and Erik Link. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Drinkwitz said reflecting on last season prompted him to shake things up a bit. “Just after the way the season ended and just looking back and looking at where we’re at, I do want to state that I’m very proud of over the past two years qualifying for back to back bowl games. … So I think there’s a lot of positives. But, when I look back, my job is not to pat myself on the back, it’s to look critically through a lens that says how do we improve?”

Eli Drinkwitz will give up quarterback coaching duties in his third season at Missouri. (USA Today Sports Images)

The most striking change Drinkwitz made was reducing his own coaching responsibilities by giving up control of the quarterbacks room. Hamdan had been listed as the wide receivers and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, but Drinkwitz coached the signal-callers on a daily basis in addition to his offensive coordinator and head coaching duties. After seeing production from the quarterback position wane as last season progressed, Drinkwitz decided to put Hamdan in charge of the group full-time and hire former Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler to coach wide receivers. Drinkwitz said the move will not only allow Missouri’s quarterbacks to get more intensive individual instruction, it will free him up to devote more time to head coaching obligations like recruiting, managing the locker room and developing relationships with donors and boosters. “It was obvious by the way that we played at the end that the quarterback position was not being coached nearly well enough, and that’s on me,” Drinkwitz said. “... I wasn’t always able to go have a 30-minute meeting with a quarterback maybe one-on-one about life because I was pulled in a different direction. I was in recruiting, I was in evaluation, I was in a defensive third down meeting. So this allows coach Hamdan to really focus in on those guys 24/7.” Just as he was critical of his own performance coaching quarterbacks, Drinkwitz didn’t shy away from saying that Missouri’s defense, while it did improve as the season went on, needs to be better next year. He believes the changes he made to the staff — and one notable non-change — will foster that. Even though Missouri’s defense spent the first two-thirds of last season among the nation’s worst against the run, Drinkwitz brought back Wilks for his second season. He said it was apparent that the players got more comfortable within the scheme as the year went on, so changing it for the second time in as many seasons would have done them a disservice. However, he is allocating responsibility differently under Wilks, starting with a new assistant he called “a No. 2 in that room.” That will be Blake Baker, who Drinkwitz hired to replace Charlie Harbison as Missouri’s safeties coach. Harbison stepped away from the staff for personal reasons. Baker most recently spent a year coaching linebackers at LSU. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Miami and also led the defense at Louisiana Tech for four seasons. Baker worked on the same staff as Drinkwitz at Arkansas State in 2013. “I thought that was an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level, who has seen a lot of different things, been in this SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve and continue to help us improve and be somebody who can really be a No. 2 in that room,” Drinkwitz said of Baker.

Former LSU linebackers coach and Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker will coach safeties and serve as the "No. 2" on Missouri's defense. (Julie Boudwin)