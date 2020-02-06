A little more than nine years ago Curtis Luper was coaching the running backs at Auburn. The Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, was one of those play callers who liked to do his job from the sidelines. So Luper was the lone full-time offensive assistant up in the booth overseeing the field.

“I can remember after the first game coach (Gene) Chizik asked, ‘Do you need any help up there?’” Luper recalled this week. “I’m like, ‘No, I have enough help.’”

Luper’s help consisted of three quality control assistants: Erik Link, Casey Woods and Eliah Drinkwitz.

“Each one of us had a very specific assignment and coach Malzahn was adamant that we were all there to try to help us win football games and to do our job the very best that we could and we were all focused on doing that,” Drinkwitz said. “We weren’t there to watch the game, we were there to watch our assignments.”

Very well, apparently, as the Tigers, led by Cam Newton, won the national championship. Link would leave Auburn after that season for his first full-time assistant position at Montana State. Drinkwitz and Woods would stay through 2011 before moving on to Arkansas State. Luper moved to TCU a year after that.

“I think when you’re in the entry level position, I think there’s always a dream,” Woods said. “When you’re sitting around with your buddies and man if there’s just one day that we can get together and work together again, how fun would that be? There’s been a number of jokes over the course of the years and we’ve got little group text messages where we go back and forth, who’s winning the race?”

The “race” is the one to be a head coach. Drinkwitz won it, getting the job at Appalachian State when Scott Satterfield left for Louisville after the 2018 season. Drinkwitz won 12 games and the Sun Belt Championship in his first season in Boone, NC. Within about 36 hours, he had been named as Barry Odom’s replacement at Missouri. Before that even happened, he’d heard from Curtis Luper.

“As his process went along this year, which was very fast, I shot him a text,” Luper recalled. “‘If you get that one, if you get THAT one,’ he knew which one I was talking about, I said I’d definitely be interested. He said no, no, and I said yeah. That’s how it started.”

“Coach Luper does an outstanding job of coaching but was a dynamic recruiter in Dallas,” Drinkwitz said. “I know in the past the Dallas metro area has been a huge part of Mizzou’s success, especially under coach (Gary) Pinkel and I wanted to tap into that again and so needed somebody with that expertise.”

Drinkwitz would name Luper as his running backs coach. Prior to that, he would hire Link, who was with him at Appalachian State, as his special teams coordinator and pluck Woods from UAB as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.